Daisy Ann Looks for a Home

On a cold day it’s nice to snuggle up under a warm blanket and our pet of the week would make the best cuddle buddy.

Meet Miss Daisy Ann a 6-year-old Chiweenie that was brought to the Animal Shelter Society three weeks ago. Daisy Ann was surrendered by her owners because of health reasons. She’s been adjusting to the shelter, but would do best in a home of her own.

“It’s very hard for them. There’s a lot of stress. They’re constantly looking for their owners every day. They’re very nervous when they are here. They don’t eat. They set in their kennel and don’t play, so we get dogs like this they are the ones that struggle the most I think so we get them out, put them out front with us and love on them and take them home, to try and break them out of that shell, so they can find their next forever home,” said Rebecca Hunt animal care manager for the Animal Shelter Society.

Daisy Ann has been staying Hunt at night and has a strong sense of fashion in her winter sweater.

“She is something else. She’s very playful. Her favorite toy is the laser pointer. She loves cats. She loves dogs. She loves the snow. Like she jumps and dives head first into it. She’s not scared to be outside. She wants to be out there. She’s just very cuddly. She barks. She let’s you know when people are there until she knows you’re okay and then she’s the friendliest little thing ever,” said Hunt.

If you are interested in adopting Daisy Ann visit the Animal Shelter’s website and fill out an on-line application so they can set up and meet and greet.