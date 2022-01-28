2022 Visitor’s Guide Unveiled

Right now people across the country and here in Muskingum County are getting a glimpse of this year’s 2022 Muskingum County Visitors Guide.

90,000 copies were printed and will be distributed in Muskingum County across the United States and even Canada. While it may seem early early to start planning your adventures. One of the focuses of this year’s guide is there’s something to do here year round.

“Everybody starts planning their vacations now. What they’re going to do when school is out not only in the summer but for spring and fall. One of the new things in our visitor guide this year 4 Seasons for a Reason,” said Ashley Cook sales and marketing for the Convention and Visitors Bureau. ” We get to experience all four seasons in Muskingum County and there’s something to do every season here in Zanesville.

Another feature this year is marketing the Village of Dresden as a place to eat, do business and shop. Muskingum County is also becoming well-known for its scenic motorcycles rides, which are also highlighted in this year’s guide.



“One of our most popular things is the motorcycle routes. We have a lot of people that come here to ride. We have our gorgeous motorcycle routes. We have the Triple Nickle. We actually just talked to a group that are bringing 200 people in to Muskingum County in May to ride our routes, shared Cook. “So we are thrilled they are filling up our hotels, they’ll be in our restaurants, they’ll be shopping as well as riding.”

To get your hands on this year’s visitors guide contact the Welcome Center in downtown Zanesville.

