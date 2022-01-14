Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andrew 49, Lincoln Way Central 48

Bowen 38, Hirsch 19

Brooks Academy 54, Bogan 53

Burlington Central 65, Woodstock North 44

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 56, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 49

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 43

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 92, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 73

Chicago Academy 70, Chicago Roosevelt 49

Chicago Ag Science 53, Harlan 43

Chicago CICS-Longwood 57, Morgan Park 55

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 92, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 73

Chicago Phoenix Academy 76, Chicago Collegiate Charter 24

Chicago Vocational 89, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 41

Davis County, Bloomfield, Iowa 72, Putnam County 67, OT

Dixon 73, North Boone 36

DuSable 59, Gage Park 56

Dyett 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 47

Eisenhower 51, Springfield 46

Fenger 57, Chicago (Carver Military) 30

Gallatin County 58, Agape Christian 43

Geneseo 42, Rock Island 34

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Richmond-Burton 44

Hubbard 56, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 55

Illini Central 70, Greenview 41

Johnsburg 84, Woodstock 70

Julian 69, Air Force Academy 24

Kankakee 41, Crete-Monee 39

Kennedy 77, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 64

Kenwood 65, Curie 61

Lindblom 66, Dunbar 52

Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 41

Maryville Christian 67, Vandalia 63

Mattoon 55, Mahomet-Seymour 45

Mt. Zion 84, Charleston 68

New Berlin 42, Rockford Auburn 20

Oak Lawn Community 57, Evergreen Park 52

Pana 48, Nokomis 38

Phillips 60, Corliss 36

Rockford Guilford 60, Belvidere 30

Rockford Lutheran 70, Marengo 59

Simeon 79, Hyde Park 49

South Beloit 48, Earlville 28

Stagg 50, Lincoln Way West 49

Taylorville 36, Effingham 34

Whitney Young 59, Central (New Madrid County), Mo. 32

Williamsville 51, Athens 42, 2OT

Chester Tournament=

Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 52, Chester 38

ICAC Tournament=

Illini Bluffs 54, Brimfield 37

Peoria Christian 66, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 43

Winchester Tournament=

Camp Point Central 60, Carlinville 45

Greenfield-Northwestern 60, Barry (Western) 36

Liberty 40, Jacksonville Routt 34

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Chicago-University vs. Francis Parker, ppd.

Crab Orchard vs. Elverado, ccd.

