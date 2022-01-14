Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andrew 49, Lincoln Way Central 48
Bowen 38, Hirsch 19
Brooks Academy 54, Bogan 53
Burlington Central 65, Woodstock North 44
Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 56, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 49
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 69, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 43
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 92, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 73
Chicago Academy 70, Chicago Roosevelt 49
Chicago Ag Science 53, Harlan 43
Chicago CICS-Longwood 57, Morgan Park 55
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 92, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 73
Chicago Phoenix Academy 76, Chicago Collegiate Charter 24
Chicago Vocational 89, Chicago (Amandla Charter) 41
Davis County, Bloomfield, Iowa 72, Putnam County 67, OT
Dixon 73, North Boone 36
DuSable 59, Gage Park 56
Dyett 56, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 47
Eisenhower 51, Springfield 46
Fenger 57, Chicago (Carver Military) 30
Gallatin County 58, Agape Christian 43
Geneseo 42, Rock Island 34
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 49, Richmond-Burton 44
Hubbard 56, Chicago (Solorio Academy) 55
Illini Central 70, Greenview 41
Johnsburg 84, Woodstock 70
Julian 69, Air Force Academy 24
Kankakee 41, Crete-Monee 39
Kennedy 77, Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/ Englewood) 64
Kenwood 65, Curie 61
Lindblom 66, Dunbar 52
Lisle (Benet Academy) 55, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 41
Maryville Christian 67, Vandalia 63
Mattoon 55, Mahomet-Seymour 45
Mt. Zion 84, Charleston 68
New Berlin 42, Rockford Auburn 20
Oak Lawn Community 57, Evergreen Park 52
Pana 48, Nokomis 38
Phillips 60, Corliss 36
Rockford Guilford 60, Belvidere 30
Rockford Lutheran 70, Marengo 59
Simeon 79, Hyde Park 49
South Beloit 48, Earlville 28
Stagg 50, Lincoln Way West 49
Taylorville 36, Effingham 34
Whitney Young 59, Central (New Madrid County), Mo. 32
Williamsville 51, Athens 42, 2OT
Chester Tournament=
Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 52, Chester 38
ICAC Tournament=
Illini Bluffs 54, Brimfield 37
Peoria Christian 66, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 43
Winchester Tournament=
Camp Point Central 60, Carlinville 45
Greenfield-Northwestern 60, Barry (Western) 36
Liberty 40, Jacksonville Routt 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Chicago-University vs. Francis Parker, ppd.
Crab Orchard vs. Elverado, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/