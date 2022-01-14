Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 45, Villa Grove/Heritage 26

Altamont 59, Brownstown – St. Elmo 38

Alton Marquette 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 32

Amundsen 53, Lake View 17

Arcola 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42

Auburn 53, Pawnee 40

Aurora Central Catholic 68, Riverside-Brookfield 44

Batavia 54, St. Charles North 47, OT

Beecher 62, Grant Park 34

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 66, Arthur-Okaw Christian 29

Belvidere North 49, Rockford Jefferson 43

Bensenville (Fenton) 58, Glenbard East 38

Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Jerseyville Jersey 37

Bolingbrook 57, Lincoln Way West 32

Breese Central 66, Salem 26

Carlyle 59, Chester 39

Carterville 53, DuQuoin 35

Centralia 54, Cahokia 14

Chicago (Alcott) 45, Kelvyn Park 10

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 51, Schurz 23

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 90, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 9

Chicago Resurrection 51, Regina 32

Christopher 43, Herrin 38

Clemente 30, Wells 17

Clinton 53, Sullivan 26

Coal City 36, Wilmington 28

Colfax Ridgeview 48, Downs Tri-Valley 36

Collinsville 34, Belleville East 24

Cumberland 55, Okaw Valley 51

Danville 48, Urbana 38

Davis County, Bloomfield, Iowa 58, Putnam County 29

Earlville 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 12

Eldorado 62, Carmi White County 43

Fairbury Prairie Central 73, Pontiac 42

Fairfield 57, Edwards County 33

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 26

Fithian Oakwood 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 30

Flanagan 43, Fisher 29

Forreston 42, Milledgeville 15

Freeport (Aquin) 40, Dakota 36

Galesburg 56, Moline 40

Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Kankakee Grace Christian 27

Geneva 51, Lake Park 48

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 53, Polo 39

Graves Co., Ky. 67, Marion 54

Greenville 55, Vandalia 40

Hamilton County 52, Wayne City 28

Havana 42, Midwest Central 31

Heyworth 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24

Hillcrest 58, Thornton Fractional South 48

Hinckley-Big Rock 39, Somonauk 33

Illinois Lutheran 35, Momence 20

Johnsburg 41, Woodstock 26

Lake Forest 56, Grayslake North 46

Lanark Eastland 57, Fulton 13

Mahomet-Seymour 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 36

Mascoutah 45, Highland 29

Monmouth-Roseville 43, Sherrard 37

Montini 52, Fenwick 43

Morrison 61, Orion 36

Mother McAuley 57, River Forest Trinity 40

Mounds Meridian 47, Joppa 37

Mount Vernon 63, Carbondale 26

Mt. Pulaski 42, Riverton 41

Nazareth 51, Willowbrook 37

Neoga 60, Effingham St. Anthony 49

Newark 64, Mendota 23

Normal Community 55, Normal West 40

Northside Prep 41, Westinghouse 28

O’Fallon 51, Belleville West 46, OT

Oak Lawn Community 58, Evergreen Park 37

Oak Lawn Richards 59, Blue Island Eisenhower 30

Ottawa Marquette 41, Midland 29

Pana 69, Hillsboro 26

Paris 55, Effingham 44

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Monticello 38

Peoria (H.S.) 53, Richwoods 42

Petersburg PORTA 49, Williamsville 39

Pinckneyville 55, Murphysboro/Elverado 14

Plainfield East 64, Minooka 45

Princeville 45, Farmington 38

Providence 60, De La Salle 33

Reed-Custer 40, Clifton Central 37

Roanoke-Benson 47, Dwight 27

Rock Island 49, East Moline United 45

Rock Island Alleman 58, Sterling 32

Round Lake 45, Grayslake Central 38

Schaumburg Christian 49, South Beloit 38

Seneca 44, Henry 36

Shelbyville 49, Macon Meridian 21

South Haven Christian, Tenn. 55, Rockford Berean Baptist 12

St. Edward 54, Wheaton Academy 49

St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Illinois Valley Central 26

St. Laurence 55, Latin 49

Stanford Olympia 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 37

Stockton 50, East Dubuque 29

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 22, Blue Ridge 17

Tolono Unity 37, Rantoul 8

Tremont 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44

Triad 39, Waterloo 33

Trico 60, Steeleville 32

Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 42

Von Steuben 27, Chicago North Grand 20

Watseka (coop) 43, Bismarck-Henning 19

Wheaton Warrenville South 34, Glenbard North 29

Whitney Young 52, Chicago (Lane) 16

CSE Tournament=

Illini West (Carthage) 48, Camp Point Central 32

Mendon Unity 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 45

Lake Zurich Shootout=

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Farina South Central 38

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Biggsville West Central 59, Wethersfield 52

Monmouth United 45, Galva 43

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 33, Aledo (Mercer County) 27

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Red Hill 42, Casey-Westfield 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Hoopeston Area High School vs. Cissna Park, ccd.

Lena-Winslow vs. Pearl City, ppd.

Rockridge vs. Erie/Prophetstown, ppd.

Springfield Lutheran vs. Raymond Lincolnwood, ppd.

Trenton Wesclin vs. Sparta, ccd.

Zion Benton vs. Mundelein, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/