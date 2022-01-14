ODOT Preparing for Possible Heavy Snowfall This Sunday

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing the community for what could be the first significant snowfall for the area.

According to Phil Valentine, Muskingum County ODOT Manager, Zanesville should be expecting about two to eight inches of snow this Sunday.

He said that there are some potential changes in the forecast, but is confident the snow will hit around the afternoon.

“If you have to go somewhere, plan to leave early and make sure you slow down when you go out. With a storm like this we’re not going to be able to keep the roads clear all the time, but we will be out there the entire time,” Valentine stated. “The salt takes some time to work so when heavier presets come down, we’re not going to be able to keep that edge line clear the whole time.”

Valentine would like for the community to also slow down when coming to the lights and also be mindful of the snow plows while out on the road, and to remember that truck drivers might have a lot going on inside of the cabs.

“I know we’ve been getting a lot of questions about downtown 70 and the construction. This is one thing we’re doing to combat it. What we know when we go out there is that it’s going to be really tight for our plows through there and public passing,” Valentine said. “We discourage you if you see a plow and you’re going through that construction zone to stay back and try not to pass when you’re going through. The plows are pretty much going to take up a whole lane. We know that we’re going to square the blades a little bit on the bridges and carry them across so we don’t throw stuff over.”

Valentine said that ODOT will be running two trucks together so they can prevent some of the passing while also speeding up the clear up process.

Due to the ongoing construction and concerns, ODOT will also be using a new technique by having the trucks spray the side walls. This will prevent snow build up on the sides and keep the drains under the barrier wall open.