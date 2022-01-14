Meier, Sharks to host the Penguins

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-17-1, fourth in the Pacific)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Timo Meier leads San Jose into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks 10th in the league with 39 points, scoring 15 goals and recording 24 assists.

The Sharks are 10-8-1 at home. San Jose is eighth in the Western Conference with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 2.7 goals.

The Penguins have gone 11-5-3 away from home. Pittsburgh is 18th in the NHL with 34.9 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

In their last matchup on Jan. 2, Pittsburgh won 8-5. Bryan Rust recorded a team-high 5 points for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meier leads the Sharks with a plus-11 in 33 games this season. Tomas Hertl has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Kris Letang leads the Penguins with 28 total assists and has 30 points. Rust has seven goals over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .886 save percentage.

Penguins: 8-2-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Jake Middleton: day to day (upper body), Alexander Barabanov: out (health protocols).

Penguins: Bryan Rust: out (covid-19), Drew O’Connor: out (health and safety protocols), Zachary Aston-Reese: out (health protocols), Jason Zucker: out (lower body), Danton Heinen: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.