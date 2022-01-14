MCCF Moves Groundhog Event Online

Concerns over public health are once again moving the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s Groundhog Day Celebration and Auction to a virtual setting instead of in-person.

The auction presented by Park National Bank and the MCCF will kick-off Friday January 28 at 6pm with a special announcement video on the MCCF Facebook page.

The on-line auction will take place on the foundation’s website. The auction will end February 2 at 12pm and the great groundhog giveaway drawing will take place on Facebook Live at 5pm on that same day.

Proceeds from the auction support non-profits through the Foundation’s Spring Grant Competition in March.

To order raffle tickets and for more information visit mccf.org

The winners of the Dick Johnson Civic Leadership Award and the Brian T. Wagner Community Leadership Award will be presented at a later date.