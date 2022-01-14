Husband and Wife Pair Tackle Adam and Eve in new Renner Production

A husband and wife are taking the stage this weekend to play the original sinners Adam and Eve.

Christy and Kevin Rahrig are portraying the first couple in Mark Twain’s “Diaries of Adam and Eve.” It’s a look at the fledgling world as told through the eyes of the very first man and woman. The couple talked about what it’s like to be on stage together.

“”I think it’s great because we are able to go over lines together. We have good chemistry and see what works on stage and what plays well,” said Kevin Rahrig who plays Adam.

Christy who plays Eve added, “When it comes to two person shows you really have to trust the other person on stage with you, so it’s a huge amount of trust to make it all happen and the trust comes pretty easily because I already trust him. “

Director Rich Tolliver said the show brings Mark Twain’s writings of the 1800’s and humor to life.

“You’re looking at humor from the 19th century and they way it’s written and delivered is much different than today’s humor, so you get the historical aspect of what was funny then, but realize it’s still funny now,” said Tolliver.

You can take in the show Friday and Saturday and January 21, 22nd at 8pm. There are also matinees available Sunday January 16 and 22nd at 2pm at the Renner Theater. They ask that you wear a mask to the production and there is room to social distance. Tickets can be purchased online at therenner.org

