Bicyclist injured in Coshocton County

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–Authorities in Coshocton County said a 19-year-old man was injured after he was struck by a car while riding his bike.

It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Friday on State Route 16 just west of State Route 83.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kaleb Brock of Coshocton was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane on his bicycle when he was struck by a car being driven by 21-year-old Gabriel Howard of Coshocton who was traveling westbound on State Route 16.

Authorities said Kaleb was not wearing a helmet and was riding his bicycle on the wrong side of the roadway.

Kaleb was transported by Coshocton County EMS to Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. His condition is unknown at this time.

The accident remains under investigation.