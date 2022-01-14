Updated on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Flurries. Cold. High 37°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Flurry. Colder. Low 18°

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Flurries. Colder. High 28°

DISCUSSION:

A mostly cloudy and cold end to the work week, with highs topping off in the mid to upper 30s this afternoon. A spotty flurry chance will also be possible throughout the region.

Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy during the overnight, along with a spotty flurry chance. Temperatures will be colder, with lows in the upper Teens to around 20.

As we head into the first half of the weekend, more clouds and spotty flurry chances will linger. Temperatures will be colder on Saturday, with highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

As we head into the second half of the weekend, a Winter Storm will begin to move into the region, mainly during the mid to late afternoon on Sunday. Significant snowfall looks to be likely, late Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning. Snowfall totals for the late Sunday into early Monday time frame look to be in the 3 to 6+ inch range for many areas from Zanesville and points eastward. Those areas westward will be in the 2 to 4 inch range. These numbers are early estimates, and most likely WILL change a couple of times between today and Sunday, so stay up to date on the latest in regards to this storm.

We will see a much quieter day on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s, under mostly cloudy skies. A few snow flakes and or rain drops will be possible on Wednesday, with highs in the lower 40s. Colder air will begin to arrive once again by the end of next week, as highs fall back into the upper 20s on Thursday!

Have a Great Friday!

Connect with me:

Twitter: @psakalwx

Facebook: Phil Sakal – WHIZ

E-Mail: psakal@whizmediagroup.com

