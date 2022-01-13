Woman pleads not guilty in slaying of off-duty Cleveland cop

CLEVELAND (AP) — The woman charged in the fatal shooting of an off-duty Cleveland police officer pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Thursday in a Cleveland courtroom.

Tamara McLoyd, 18, of Garfield Heights, was indicted this week on charges that include aggravated murder. She also has been charged in connection with several armed robberies in November.

Authorities have said McLoyd admitted to police that she shot Shane Bartek, 25, on Dec. 31 as the two struggled during a carjacking in the parking lot of a Cleveland apartment building. A gun that authorities said was used in the slaying was found on McLoyd when she was arrested.

Bartek joined the Cleveland police department in 2019. He was remembered as an officer who embraced community policing at his funeral service on Tuesday.

Messages seeking comment were left with the two attorneys assigned on Thursday to represent McLoyd.

A judge continued McLoyd’s $5 million bond and added a $500,000 bond for the robbery charges.