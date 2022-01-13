Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 55, Lower Moreland 19
Abington Heights 44, Valley View 31
Abraham Lincoln 45, Sankofa Freedom 43
Albert Gallatin 52, Charleroi 35
Annville-Cleona 35, Lancaster Country Day 25
Barrack Hebrew 61, Cristo Rey 18
Bedford 55, Penn Cambria 51
Belle Vernon 50, Ringgold 26
Berlin-Brothersvalley 50, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 25
Berwick 49, Crestwood 46, OT
Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Richland 49
Bloomsburg 68, Montoursville 45
Cedar Cliff 49, Wilson 36
Cedar Crest 55, Elizabethtown 30
Central Mountain 42, Midd-West 22
Central York 56, Spring Grove 39
Chestnut Ridge 41, Central Cambria 26
Clarion-Limestone 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24
Columbia 80, Harrisburg Christian 32
Dallastown Area 56, Dover 19
Delone 52, Hanover 28
Eastern York 54, York Suburban 16
Engineering And Science 53, Philadelphia Central 44
Forest Hills 51, Greater Johnstown 27
Germantown Academy 62, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 25
Gettysburg 52, Kennard-Dale 43
Glendale 36, Dubois Central Catholic 34
Hazleton Area 58, Dallas 52
Hickory 43, Oil City 24
Homer-Center 69, Cambria Heights 40
Jenkintown 28, The Christian Academy 26
Jim Thorpe 70, Panther Valley 27
Linden Hall 59, Camp Hill 22
Line Mountain 46, Millersburg 15
Littlestown 42, Biglerville 26
Loyalsock 59, Hughesville 35
Manheim Central 53, Penn Manor 50
Marion Center 47, West Shamokin 40
Masterman 38, Sayre 17
Monessen 55, Avella 39
Moniteau 53, Union Area 45
Montgomery 42, Columbia-Montour 12
Montour 60, Quaker Valley 33
Moravian Academy 45, Catasauqua 33
North Clarion 34, Keystone 30
Northeastern 69, York 50
Northwest Area 45, Neumann 36
Palmerton 48, Notre Dame-Green Pond 36
Pen Argyl 53, Salisbury 20
Penn Charter 54, Imhotep Charter 36
Pennridge 66, Quakertown 33
Philadelphia High School for Girls 33, Motivation 2
Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Ellwood City 30
Portage Area 50, Blacklick Valley 16
Pottstown 50, Pottsgrove 39
Punxsutawney 35, Elk County Catholic 24
Purchase Line 67, Bald Eagle Area 36
Red Lion 47, South Western 33
Riverside 50, Lakeland 32
Roxborough 53, High School of the Future 20
Selinsgrove 121, Shikellamy 33
Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 25
South Williamsport 60, Sullivan County 10
Southern Lehigh 43, Saucon Valley 26
St. Benedict’s, N.J. 48, The Hill School 43
Steel Valley 53, Brentwood 37
Tulpehocken 45, Antietam 18
United 64, Northern Cambria 9
Upper St. Clair 61, Thomas Jefferson 30
West Greene 60, Geibel Catholic 13
Wilkes-Barre Area 48, Wyoming Valley West 42
Williamsport 52, Lewisburg 39
Windber 48, Conemaugh Township 41
Wissahickon 36, William Tennent 34
Wyoming Area 46, Nanticoke Area 28
Wyomissing 49, York Catholic 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Valley vs. Aliquippa, ppd.
Karns City vs. Clarion Area, ppd.
Redbank Valley vs. Venango, ppd.
Tunkhannock vs. Pittston Area, ppd.
Wyoming Seminary vs. Hanover Area, ppd.
