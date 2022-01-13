Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Argo 56, Thornton Fractional North 28
Breese Mater Dei 56, Granite City 28
Chicago (Disney II) 54, Kelvyn Park 11
Corliss 47, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 20
Crete-Monee 72, Harvey Thornton 22
Dyett def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit
East Alton-Wood River 38, Bunker Hill 36
Elgin 45, Westminster Christian 22
Elmwood 36, Illini Bluffs 33
Goreville 64, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28
Grant 48, Highland Park 24
Hyde Park 58, Brooks Academy 45
Juarez 36, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 33
Kelly 48, Kennedy 25
Kenwood 67, Lindblom 24
Kewanee 56, Mendota 29
Lewistown 37, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 26
Marengo 36, Woodstock North 34
Marist 44, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40
Morrison 71, Sterling Newman 17
Pleasant Plains 44, Havana 39
Roanoke-Benson 42, Putnam County 37
Schurz 40, Steinmetz 37
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Abingdon 48, Wethersfield 16
Knoxville 40, Galva 25
North Greene Tournament=
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 48, Franklin (South County) 41
Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 57, Winchester (West Central) 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Illini Bluffs vs. Elmwood, ppd. to Jan 12th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/