Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 45, Villa Grove/Heritage 26
Altamont 59, Brownstown – St. Elmo 38
Alton Marquette 62, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 32
Amundsen 53, Lake View 17
Arcola 49, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 42
Auburn 53, Pawnee 40
Aurora Central Catholic 68, Riverside-Brookfield 44
Batavia 54, St. Charles North 47, OT
Beecher 62, Grant Park 34
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 66, Arthur-Okaw Christian 29
Belvidere North 49, Rockford Jefferson 43
Bensenville (Fenton) 58, Glenbard East 38
Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Jerseyville Jersey 37
Bolingbrook 57, Lincoln Way West 32
Breese Central 66, Salem 26
Carlyle 59, Chester 39
Carterville 53, DuQuoin 35
Centralia 54, Cahokia 14
Chicago (Alcott) 45, Kelvyn Park 10
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 51, Schurz 23
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 90, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 9
Chicago Resurrection 51, Regina 32
Christopher 43, Herrin 38
Clemente 30, Wells 17
Clinton 53, Sullivan 26
Coal City 36, Wilmington 28
Colfax Ridgeview 48, Downs Tri-Valley 36
Collinsville 34, Belleville East 24
Cumberland 55, Okaw Valley 51
Danville 48, Urbana 38
Davis County, Bloomfield, Iowa 58, Putnam County 29
Earlville 53, Kirkland Hiawatha 12
Eldorado 62, Carmi White County 43
Fairbury Prairie Central 73, Pontiac 42
Fairfield 57, Edwards County 33
Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 26
Fithian Oakwood 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 30
Flanagan 43, Fisher 29
Forreston 42, Milledgeville 15
Freeport (Aquin) 40, Dakota 36
Galesburg 56, Moline 40
Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Kankakee Grace Christian 27
Geneva 51, Lake Park 48
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 53, Polo 39
Graves Co., Ky. 67, Marion 54
Greenville 55, Vandalia 40
Hamilton County 52, Wayne City 28
Heyworth 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24
Hillcrest 58, Thornton Fractional South 48
Hinckley-Big Rock 39, Somonauk 33
Illinois Lutheran 35, Momence 20
Johnsburg 41, Woodstock 26
Lake Forest 56, Grayslake North 46
Lanark Eastland 57, Fulton 13
Mahomet-Seymour 53, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 36
Mascoutah 45, Highland 29
Montini 52, Fenwick 43
Morrison 61, Orion 36
Mother McAuley 57, River Forest Trinity 40
Mounds Meridian 47, Joppa 37
Mount Vernon 63, Carbondale 26
Nazareth 51, Willowbrook 37
Neoga 60, Effingham St. Anthony 49
Newark 64, Mendota 23
Normal Community 55, Normal West 40
Northside Prep 41, Westinghouse 28
O’Fallon 51, Belleville West 46, OT
Oak Lawn Community 58, Evergreen Park 37
Oak Lawn Richards 59, Blue Island Eisenhower 30
Ottawa Marquette 41, Midland 29
Pana 69, Hillsboro 26
Paris 55, Effingham 44
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 44, Monticello 38
Peoria (H.S.) 53, Richwoods 42
Petersburg PORTA 49, Williamsville 39
Pinckneyville 55, Murphysboro/Elverado 14
Plainfield East 64, Minooka 45
Princeville 45, Farmington 38
Providence 60, De La Salle 33
Reed-Custer 40, Clifton Central 37
Roanoke-Benson 47, Dwight 27
Rock Island 49, East Moline United 45
Rock Island Alleman 58, Sterling 32
Round Lake 45, Grayslake Central 38
Schaumburg Christian 49, South Beloit 38
Seneca 44, Henry 36
Shelbyville 49, Macon Meridian 21
South Haven Christian, Tenn. 55, Rockford Berean Baptist 12
St. Edward 54, Wheaton Academy 49
St. Joseph-Ogden 46, Illinois Valley Central 26
St. Laurence 55, Latin 49
Stanford Olympia 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 37
Stockton 50, East Dubuque 29
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 22, Blue Ridge 17
Tolono Unity 37, Rantoul 8
Tremont 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 44
Triad 39, Waterloo 33
Trico 60, Steeleville 32
Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 42
Von Steuben 27, Chicago North Grand 20
Watseka (coop) 43, Bismarck-Henning 19
Wheaton Warrenville South 34, Glenbard North 29
Whitney Young 52, Chicago (Lane) 16
CSE Tournament=
Illini West (Carthage) 48, Camp Point Central 32
Mendon Unity 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 45
Lake Zurich Shootout=
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Farina South Central 38
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Biggsville West Central 59, Wethersfield 52
Monmouth United 45, Galva 43
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 33, Aledo (Mercer County) 27
Little Illini Conference Tournament=
Red Hill 42, Casey-Westfield 15
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Lena-Winslow vs. Pearl City, ppd.
Springfield Lutheran vs. Raymond Lincolnwood, ppd.
Zion Benton vs. Mundelein, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/