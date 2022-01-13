Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 64, Akr. East 39

Akr. Ellet 71, Akr. North 4

Akr. Springfield 43, Akr. Coventry 39

Albany Alexander 60, Bidwell River Valley 26

Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Southington Chalker 21

Antwerp 40, Haviland Wayne Trace 22

Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Dalton 25

Arcanum 69, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23

Attica Seneca E. 55, Milan Edison 28

Atwater Waterloo 45, Lowellville 29

Barberton 35, Medina Buckeye 34

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Sandusky St. Mary 22

Bellville Clear Fork 58, Caledonia River Valley 53

Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 38

Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Sebring McKinley 24

Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Hartley 37

Blanchester 33, Felicity-Franklin 31

Brookfield 59, Campbell Memorial 26

Bryan 50, Archbold 19

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 37

Caldwell 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 51

Casstown Miami E. 49, Sidney Lehman 11

Centerville 67, Springfield 38

Chillicothe Unioto 52, Piketon 38

Cin. Country Day 58, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 39

Cin. Riverview East 34, Cin. SCPA 23

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 59, Elyria Open Door 16

Cols. Northland 68, Cols. Whetstone 15

Columbiana 36, Wellsville 23

Columbus Grove 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 37

Convoy Crestview 64, Harrod Allen E. 37

Cory-Rawson 28, McComb 26

Covington 46, Tipp City Bethel 25

Creston Norwayne 49, West Salem Northwestern 24

Day. Oakwood 44, Monroe 36

Defiance 45, Kenton 41

Defiance Tinora 55, Defiance Ayersville 51

Delphos Jefferson 57, Ada 27

Delphos St. John’s 43, Rockford Parkway 41

Doylestown Chippewa 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 34

Elida 46, Celina 27

Elmore Woodmore 44, Pemberville Eastwood 40

Fairport Harbor Harding 52, Windham 27

Findlay 48, Tol. Whitmer 47

Garrettsville Garfield 58, Leavittsburg LaBrae 41

Genoa Area 62, Tontogany Otsego 12

Granville Christian 55, Northside Christian 48

Hanoverton United 57, Salineville Southern 32

Huron 49, Clyde 39

Ironton 26, Chesapeake 16

Ironton St. Joseph 57, Portsmouth Clay 16

Kent Roosevelt 54, Twinsburg 22

Kinsman Badger 44, Vienna Mathews 40

Lees Creek E. Clinton 54, Batavia Clermont NE 43

Leesburg Fairfield 62, Seaman N. Adams 54

Leetonia 49, E. Palestine 39

Leipsic 41, Bluffton 39

Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 26

Lima Perry 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 37

Lima Shawnee 64, Wapakoneta 50

Lisbon David Anderson 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 33

Lodi Cloverleaf 67, Mogadore Field 51

Madison 62, Cle. VASJ 15

Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Ft. Recovery 28

Marion Elgin 41, Dola Hardin Northern 30

Marion Harding 62, Galion 40

Martins Ferry 64, Barnesville 34

Metamora Evergreen 71, Delta 58

Montpelier 35, Holgate 31

Morral Ridgedale 42, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 19

Mt. Notre Dame 44, Ursuline Academy 38

Mt. Orab Western Brown 58, Williamsburg 37

N. Baltimore 35, Arlington 26

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46, Mineral Ridge 39

N. Ridgeville 47, Parma Padua 32

Napoleon 33, Sylvania Southview 20

Nelsonville-York 57, Athens 39

New Bremen 52, Coldwater 47

New Knoxville 36, Minster 23

New Lebanon Dixie 41, New Paris National Trail 38

New Madison Tri-Village 88, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21

New Middletown Spring. 70, McDonald 58

New Richmond 49, Batavia 41

Newton Local 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 35

Norton 53, Peninsula Woodridge 24

Oak Glen, W.Va. 74, Steubenville 38

Oak Hill 69, Beaver Eastern 33

Old Fort 49, New Riegel 38

Oregon Stritch 51, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 48

Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Lima Bath 36

Pandora-Gilboa 58, Vanlue 29

Paulding 49, Hicksville 43

Peebles 55, W. Union 34

Pioneer N. Central 44, Pettisville 25

Poland Seminary 55, Niles McKinley 31

Proctorville Fairland 64, Portsmouth 33

Ravenna SE 40, Cortland Maplewood 37

Rayland Buckeye 48, Shadyside 38

Reedsville Eastern 44, Belpre 37

Reynoldsburg 56, Pickerington Cent. 53

S. Point 39, Minford 38

S. Webster 72, Lucasville Valley 43

Sandusky Perkins 62, Oak Harbor 27

Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Fayetteville-Perry 51

Seton 45, Cin. St. Ursula 31

Sherwood Fairview 63, Edgerton 15

Sparta Highland 51, Ontario 46

St. Henry 42, Versailles 37

St. Marys Memorial 78, Van Wert 43

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 40, E. Liverpool 23

Streetsboro 42, Ravenna 37

Struthers 42, Hubbard 34

Stryker 54, Edon 41

Tiffin Calvert 35, Lakeside Danbury 34

Tol. Cent. Cath. 70, Lima Sr. 31

Tree of Life 65, Delaware Christian 20

Troy Christian 41, Milton-Union 35

Union City Mississinawa Valley 75, Bradford 55

Warren Howland 57, Youngs. Mooney 23

Wauseon 44, Liberty Center 38

Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Franklin Furnace Green 30

Wilmington 58, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39

Wooster 60, Millersburg W. Holmes 57, OT

Youngs. East 55, Youngs. Chaney High School 27

Youngs. Liberty 57, Columbiana Crestview 47

Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Hebron Lakewood 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Canfield S. Range vs. Jefferson Area, ccd.

New Boston Glenwood vs. Latham Western, ppd.

Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.

S. Point vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.

Waterford vs. Stewart Federal Hocking, ccd.

Waverly vs. Minford, ppd.

