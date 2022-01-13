Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 64, Akr. East 39
Akr. Ellet 71, Akr. North 4
Akr. Springfield 43, Akr. Coventry 39
Albany Alexander 60, Bidwell River Valley 26
Andover Pymatuning Valley 60, Southington Chalker 21
Antwerp 40, Haviland Wayne Trace 22
Apple Creek Waynedale 56, Dalton 25
Arcanum 69, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 23
Attica Seneca E. 55, Milan Edison 28
Atwater Waterloo 45, Lowellville 29
Barberton 35, Medina Buckeye 34
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 54, Sandusky St. Mary 22
Bellville Clear Fork 58, Caledonia River Valley 53
Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 38
Berlin Center Western Reserve 59, Sebring McKinley 24
Bishop Watterson 48, Bishop Hartley 37
Blanchester 33, Felicity-Franklin 31
Brookfield 59, Campbell Memorial 26
Bryan 50, Archbold 19
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 37
Caldwell 54, Sarahsville Shenandoah 51
Casstown Miami E. 49, Sidney Lehman 11
Centerville 67, Springfield 38
Chillicothe Unioto 52, Piketon 38
Cin. Country Day 58, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 39
Cin. Riverview East 34, Cin. SCPA 23
Cle. St. Martin De Porres 59, Elyria Open Door 16
Cols. Northland 68, Cols. Whetstone 15
Columbiana 36, Wellsville 23
Columbus Grove 53, Van Wert Lincolnview 37
Convoy Crestview 64, Harrod Allen E. 37
Cory-Rawson 28, McComb 26
Covington 46, Tipp City Bethel 25
Creston Norwayne 49, West Salem Northwestern 24
Day. Oakwood 44, Monroe 36
Defiance 45, Kenton 41
Defiance Tinora 55, Defiance Ayersville 51
Delphos Jefferson 57, Ada 27
Delphos St. John’s 43, Rockford Parkway 41
Doylestown Chippewa 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 34
Elida 46, Celina 27
Elmore Woodmore 44, Pemberville Eastwood 40
Fairport Harbor Harding 52, Windham 27
Findlay 48, Tol. Whitmer 47
Garrettsville Garfield 58, Leavittsburg LaBrae 41
Genoa Area 62, Tontogany Otsego 12
Granville Christian 55, Northside Christian 48
Hanoverton United 57, Salineville Southern 32
Huron 49, Clyde 39
Ironton 26, Chesapeake 16
Ironton St. Joseph 57, Portsmouth Clay 16
Kent Roosevelt 54, Twinsburg 22
Kinsman Badger 44, Vienna Mathews 40
Lees Creek E. Clinton 54, Batavia Clermont NE 43
Leesburg Fairfield 62, Seaman N. Adams 54
Leetonia 49, E. Palestine 39
Leipsic 41, Bluffton 39
Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 26
Lima Perry 47, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 37
Lima Shawnee 64, Wapakoneta 50
Lisbon David Anderson 48, Youngs. Valley Christian 33
Lodi Cloverleaf 67, Mogadore Field 51
Madison 62, Cle. VASJ 15
Maria Stein Marion Local 47, Ft. Recovery 28
Marion Elgin 41, Dola Hardin Northern 30
Marion Harding 62, Galion 40
Martins Ferry 64, Barnesville 34
Metamora Evergreen 71, Delta 58
Montpelier 35, Holgate 31
Morral Ridgedale 42, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 19
Mt. Notre Dame 44, Ursuline Academy 38
Mt. Orab Western Brown 58, Williamsburg 37
N. Baltimore 35, Arlington 26
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 46, Mineral Ridge 39
N. Ridgeville 47, Parma Padua 32
Napoleon 33, Sylvania Southview 20
Nelsonville-York 57, Athens 39
New Bremen 52, Coldwater 47
New Knoxville 36, Minster 23
New Lebanon Dixie 41, New Paris National Trail 38
New Madison Tri-Village 88, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21
New Middletown Spring. 70, McDonald 58
New Richmond 49, Batavia 41
Newton Local 45, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 35
Norton 53, Peninsula Woodridge 24
Oak Glen, W.Va. 74, Steubenville 38
Oak Hill 69, Beaver Eastern 33
Old Fort 49, New Riegel 38
Oregon Stritch 51, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 48
Ottawa-Glandorf 53, Lima Bath 36
Pandora-Gilboa 58, Vanlue 29
Paulding 49, Hicksville 43
Peebles 55, W. Union 34
Pioneer N. Central 44, Pettisville 25
Poland Seminary 55, Niles McKinley 31
Proctorville Fairland 64, Portsmouth 33
Ravenna SE 40, Cortland Maplewood 37
Rayland Buckeye 48, Shadyside 38
Reedsville Eastern 44, Belpre 37
Reynoldsburg 56, Pickerington Cent. 53
S. Point 39, Minford 38
S. Webster 72, Lucasville Valley 43
Sandusky Perkins 62, Oak Harbor 27
Sardinia Eastern Brown 70, Fayetteville-Perry 51
Seton 45, Cin. St. Ursula 31
Sherwood Fairview 63, Edgerton 15
Sparta Highland 51, Ontario 46
St. Henry 42, Versailles 37
St. Marys Memorial 78, Van Wert 43
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 40, E. Liverpool 23
Streetsboro 42, Ravenna 37
Struthers 42, Hubbard 34
Stryker 54, Edon 41
Tiffin Calvert 35, Lakeside Danbury 34
Tol. Cent. Cath. 70, Lima Sr. 31
Tree of Life 65, Delaware Christian 20
Troy Christian 41, Milton-Union 35
Union City Mississinawa Valley 75, Bradford 55
Warren Howland 57, Youngs. Mooney 23
Wauseon 44, Liberty Center 38
Waynesfield-Goshen 52, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 50
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 56, Franklin Furnace Green 30
Wilmington 58, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39
Wooster 60, Millersburg W. Holmes 57, OT
Youngs. East 55, Youngs. Chaney High School 27
Youngs. Liberty 57, Columbiana Crestview 47
Zanesville W. Muskingum 66, Hebron Lakewood 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Canfield S. Range vs. Jefferson Area, ccd.
New Boston Glenwood vs. Latham Western, ppd.
Portsmouth Notre Dame vs. Portsmouth Sciotoville, ppd.
S. Point vs. Gallipolis Gallia, ppd.
Waterford vs. Stewart Federal Hocking, ccd.
Waverly vs. Minford, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/