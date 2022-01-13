Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 59, Brownstown – St. Elmo 38

Auburn 53, Pawnee 40

Aurora Central Catholic 68, Riverside-Brookfield 44

Beecher 62, Grant Park 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Jerseyville Jersey 37

Bolingbrook 57, Lincoln Way West 32

Breese Central 66, Salem 26

Carlyle 59, Chester 39

Carterville 53, DuQuoin 35

Chicago (Alcott) 45, Kelvyn Park 10

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 51, Schurz 23

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 90, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 9

Chicago Resurrection 51, Regina 32

Christopher 43, Herrin 38

Clemente 30, Wells 17

Danville 48, Urbana 38

Eldorado 62, Carmi White County 43

Fairfield 57, Edwards County 33

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 26

Fithian Oakwood 65, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 30

Flanagan 43, Fisher 29

Forreston 42, Milledgeville 15

Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Kankakee Grace Christian 27

Graves Co., Ky. 67, Marion 54

Greenville 55, Vandalia 40

Hamilton County 52, Wayne City 28

Heyworth 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24

Illinois Lutheran 35, Momence 20

Montini 52, Fenwick 43

Mother McAuley 57, River Forest Trinity 40

Mounds Meridian 47, Joppa 37

Mount Vernon 63, Carbondale 26

Nazareth 51, Willowbrook 37

Neoga 60, Effingham St. Anthony 49

Newark 64, Mendota 23

Normal Community 55, Normal West 40

Northside Prep 41, Westinghouse 28

Oak Lawn Community 58, Evergreen Park 37

Oak Lawn Richards 59, Blue Island Eisenhower 30

Pana 69, Hillsboro 26

Paris 55, Effingham 44

Peoria (H.S.) 53, Richwoods 42

Providence 60, De La Salle 33

Roanoke-Benson 47, Dwight 27

Schaumburg Christian 49, South Beloit 38

Shelbyville 49, Macon Meridian 21

South Haven Christian, Tenn. 55, Rockford Berean Baptist 12

Stanford Olympia 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 37

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 22, Blue Ridge 17

Triad 39, Waterloo 33

Von Steuben 27, Chicago North Grand 20

Watseka (coop) 43, Bismarck-Henning 19

CSE Tournament=

Mendon Unity 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 45

Lake Zurich Shootout=

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Farina South Central 38

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Monmouth United 45, Galva 43

Little Illini Conference Tournament=

Red Hill 42, Casey-Westfield 15

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Zion Benton vs. Mundelein, ppd.

