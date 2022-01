GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cardinal O’Hara 70, Little Flower 23

Carmichaels 51, Frazier 45

Chartiers Valley 49, Moon 45

Coatesville 37, Avon Grove 35

Easton 49, Nazareth Area 32

Greensburg Central Catholic 53, Apollo-Ridge 37

Lakeview 65, Titusville 12

Methacton 61, Phoenixville 30

Slippery Rock 48, Conneaut Area 27

Souderton 40, Pennsbury 34

Towanda 48, North Penn/Liberty 16

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/