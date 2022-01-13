Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 53, Pawnee 40

Beecher 62, Grant Park 34

Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Jerseyville Jersey 37

Bolingbrook 57, Lincoln Way West 32

Breese Central 66, Salem 26

Carlyle 59, Chester 39

Carterville 53, DuQuoin 35

Chicago (Alcott) 45, Kelvyn Park 10

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 51, Schurz 23

Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 90, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 9

Christopher 43, Herrin 38

Clemente 30, Wells 17

Fairfield 57, Edwards County 33

Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 26

Flanagan 43, Fisher 29

Forreston 42, Milledgeville 15

Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Kankakee Grace Christian 27

Graves Co., Ky. 67, Marion 54

Hamilton County 52, Wayne City 28

Heyworth 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24

Illinois Lutheran 35, Momence 20

Mounds Meridian 47, Joppa 37

Mount Vernon 63, Carbondale 26

Newark 64, Mendota 23

Peoria (H.S.) 53, Richwoods 42

Providence 60, De La Salle 33

Roanoke-Benson 47, Dwight 27

Schaumburg Christian 49, South Beloit 38

Shelbyville 49, Macon Meridian 21

South Haven Christian, Tenn. 55, Rockford Berean Baptist 12

Stanford Olympia 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 37

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 22, Blue Ridge 17

Von Steuben 27, Chicago North Grand 20

CSE Tournament=

Mendon Unity 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 45

Lake Zurich Shootout=

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Farina South Central 38

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Monmouth United 45, Galva 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Zion Benton vs. Mundelein, ppd.

___

