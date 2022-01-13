Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 53, Pawnee 40
Beecher 62, Grant Park 34
Bethalto Civic Memorial 67, Jerseyville Jersey 37
Bolingbrook 57, Lincoln Way West 32
Breese Central 66, Salem 26
Carlyle 59, Chester 39
Carterville 53, DuQuoin 35
Chicago (Alcott) 45, Kelvyn Park 10
Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 51, Schurz 23
Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 90, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Rauner) 9
Christopher 43, Herrin 38
Clemente 30, Wells 17
Fairfield 57, Edwards County 33
Fieldcrest 50, El Paso-Gridley 26
Flanagan 43, Fisher 29
Forreston 42, Milledgeville 15
Gardner-South Wilmington 45, Kankakee Grace Christian 27
Graves Co., Ky. 67, Marion 54
Hamilton County 52, Wayne City 28
Heyworth 41, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 24
Illinois Lutheran 35, Momence 20
Mounds Meridian 47, Joppa 37
Mount Vernon 63, Carbondale 26
Newark 64, Mendota 23
Peoria (H.S.) 53, Richwoods 42
Providence 60, De La Salle 33
Roanoke-Benson 47, Dwight 27
Schaumburg Christian 49, South Beloit 38
Shelbyville 49, Macon Meridian 21
South Haven Christian, Tenn. 55, Rockford Berean Baptist 12
Stanford Olympia 57, Champaign St. Thomas More 37
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 22, Blue Ridge 17
Von Steuben 27, Chicago North Grand 20
CSE Tournament=
Mendon Unity 46, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 45
Lake Zurich Shootout=
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 50, Farina South Central 38
Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=
Monmouth United 45, Galva 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Zion Benton vs. Mundelein, ppd.
