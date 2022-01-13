Spurs take on the Cavaliers on 4-game slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (24-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (15-26, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio aims to stop its four-game skid when the Spurs play Cleveland.

The Spurs are 7-11 on their home court. San Antonio is eighth in the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 7.0.

The Cavaliers are 13-9 on the road. Cleveland is eighth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.2% from downtown. Kevin Love leads the Cavaliers shooting 41% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl is averaging 13.4 points and 9.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

Darius Garland is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Love is averaging 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 2-8, averaging 111.1 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 108.9 points, 46.4 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Drew Eubanks: out (illness), Derrick White: out (health and safety protocols), Doug McDermott: out (health protocols), Tre Jones: out (health and safety protocols), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), Isaac Okoro: out (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.