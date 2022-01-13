Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast Held Virtually This Year

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Fund Prayer Breakfast will once again be held virtually this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The 28th Annual Program will be awarding 20 students with a $500 book scholarship as well as honoring transitions domestic violence shelter. The event also features the opportunity for those in the community to make food donations to benefit the Muskingum County Hunger Network.

Keely Warden, Executive Director at the Christ’s Table, said last year there were about 800,000 meals provided just through Muskingum County.

“We want everybody to remember that Martin Luther King believed in service to your community and that is what Martin Luther King Jr. day was established around, which is service to your community, as a work day, doing something for your community, doing something for your neighborhood,” Warden stated. “Kathy Brantley, who is tearing the traditional breakfast as always encouraged people to bring canned goods to the breakfast and she doesn’t want to lose that impact this year just because we’re not gathering for a breakfast.”

Keely said any business, school, church organization or anyone can conduct their own food drive in honor of Martin Luther King day to donate.

“At this time of the year, traditionally Thanksgiving and Christmas time is a big giving time for people and sometimes by January hunger just kind of falls off of the radar and people forget that hunger has no season. It’s here all year round so when people step up and want to do things like this for the Hunger Network this time of the year is greatly appreciated,” Warden said.

All non-perishable foods are accepted, but glassware is not recommended. Please drop off all food donations at the Christ’s Table or to have large orders picked up from the food drive location, contact at 740-452-9766. The event will be broadcast on WHIZ-TV on Monday at 12:30 p.m.