West Muskingum Three-Point Shooting Lifts Them Over Lakewood in Girls Basketball

HEBRON, O.H.- The West Muskingum Tornadoes made it rain from beyond the arc in their game against the Lakewood Lancers.

Ava Van Reeth and Madalynn Kennedy connected back-to-back-to-back three pointers to propel the Tornadoes to a big first half lead on the road.

Three-pointers was the first half theme for both West Muskingum and Lakewood.

Becca Streets and Grace Sturgell each made on from deep to try and cut into the lead but it was not enough as the Tornadoes came up on top in this game, defeating Lakewood 66-39.