Abbot Senior Living Celebrates 75th Anniversary

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Abbot Senior Living home that officially opened in 1947 celebrated their 75th anniversary this Thursday.

B.F. Abbot, a former Zanesville merchant left $40,000 in his will to establish a men’s home in Zanesville. The Abbot home started out with five males inside the home of a local resident, Mrs. N.S Chandler, and in 2001, the Abbot Senior Living management decided to expand services to men and women, according to Kevin Pinson, Abbot Senior Living Executive Director.

The facility, which is located on Greenwood Avenue, currently serves 44 residents.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment. We’re kind of a very special service that we provide here in Zanesville. We fill the niche between seniors who are able to live independently at home and those who need assisted living, and nursing care. We kind of fill in the gap between those,” Pinson stated.

In addition to the facility’s anniversary, they also received a grant from the Straker Foundation of over $31,000 that will go towards the maintenance of the home.

“We’re going to be using that to replace all the thermostats in the building, in the public areas as well as each resident’s room. Our thermostats are all originals to the building, which means most of them are over 50 years old,” Pinson said. “So it’s another step we’re taking to be more energy efficient. In the past we redid all of our lighting and in the future we hope to start replacing windows, and other things to help bring down the energy cost.”

Pinson said along with the board of trustees, they are forming a committee to do a strategic initiative making sure the facility can continue to provide efficient services.

Residents celebrated with a cake during lunch this afternoon and plan to have an official anniversary gathering at a later time.