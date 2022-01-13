Updated on Wednesday, 12 January 2022 at 6:04 PM EST

TONIGHT: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible throughout the evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 30°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A stray rain shower and snow shower possible during the morning, and then isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the afternoon. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the early morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 43°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Little to no snowfall accumulation.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated rain showers and snow showers possible during the early evening, and then a stray snow shower possible during the late evening and overnight. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the evening and overnight. Lows around 25°. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening, becoming northwest at 5-15 mph during the late evening and overnight. New rainfall amounts less than a half inch possible. Little to no snowfall accumulation.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 35°. Northwest winds at 5-15 mph during the morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A stray snow shower possible during the overnight. Otherwise; partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies during the overnight. Lows around 17°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the early evening.

SATURDAY: A stray snow shower possible during the morning. Otherwise; mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs around 31°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows around 14°.

SUNDAY: Chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow showers possible. Cloudy. Lows around 22°.

MONDAY: Chance of snow showers. Cloudy. Highs around 32°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 32°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 24°.

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 36°.

DISCUSSION:

An upper level low will develop over the Plains and move down into southeastern Texas by Friday. Meanwhile, an area of low pressure – L4 will develop in Texas on Friday, and then track towards the Gulf Coast by early Saturday. L4 will begin to occlude as it moves under the upper level low. This will spawn a second center of low pressure – L4A – by Sunday Afternoon. L4A will intensify quickly and track it’s way up the East Coast, possibly producing heavy snowfall across the Appalachian Mountains from North Carolina through central Pennsylvania.

Moisture associated with L4 may possibly continue as the center of L4 begins to weaken and get absorbed by L4A on Sunday and Sunday Night. This, may allow for snow to be present in our region, combined with some additional snowfall associated with L4A for our region. At this time, it appears as though the heaviest of the snow will likely remain across West Virginia and back into Pennsylvania. However, there still may be enough of it to produce some snowfall accumulations in our region, especially east of Zanesville. However, uncertainty remains with the exact track of this system and just how much moisture will make it’s way into our region.

In the meantime, I am expecting a chance of snow showers for Sunday (mainly for the late afternoon), and then snow showers will be possible on Sunday Night. Sunday Night is likely when the bulk of the snow from this system will be present in our region. A chance for snow showers will exist for Monday, especially during the morning hours. Afterwards, some Lake Effect Snow may try to develop and some of this activity could try to meander into our region, thus a slight chance of snow is possible for our region on Monday Night.

