Stinson Etches Name in Sheridan Record Book as Generals Down Panthers

ZANESVILLE, O.H.- Sheridan Generals senior Faith Stinson grabbed her 795th career rebound, which put her atop the program’s list for career rebounds for girls basketball.

The Generals applied pressure early on, starting the game on a 9-0 run while pressing the Maysville offense.

Maysville starts to cut into the lead thanks to Parkher Nichols, who sinks the midrange jumper.

Later on, Jamisyn Stinson connected with her sister Faith who dimed it to Halle Warner. Sheridan ran away with this one early on.

Panthers hoping to spark a run of their own…Laikyn Lewellen scored a tough basket in the low post. Home team not giving up.

But this one would be all Sheridan…they’d go on to defeat Maysville 62-21. Faith Stinson scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win.