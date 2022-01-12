Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 42
Cin. Clark Montessori 70, Cin. Oyler 34
Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 73, Cin. Dohn High School 35
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 74, Cle. John Adams 64
Cols. Beechcroft 72, North Intl 40
Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, West 53
Columbia Station Columbia 101, Pequea Valley, Pa. 35
Fremont St. Joseph 45, Arcadia 33
Maple Hts. 49, Akr. Hoban 40
Northwestern, Pa. 55, Conneaut 34
Parma Hts. Holy Name 79, Cle. VASJ 68
Southington Chalker 57, Ashtabula St. John 27
Springboro 50, Morrow Little Miami 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
