Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 55, Lower Moreland 19

Abington Heights 44, Valley View 31

Abraham Lincoln 45, Sankofa Freedom 43

Albert Gallatin 52, Charleroi 35

Annville-Cleona 35, Lancaster Country Day 25

Belle Vernon 50, Ringgold 26

Berlin-Brothersvalley 50, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 25

Berwick 49, Crestwood 46, OT

Bishop Guilfoyle 53, Richland 49

Bloomsburg 68, Montoursville 45

Cedar Cliff 49, Wilson 36

Cedar Crest 55, Elizabethtown 30

Central York 56, Spring Grove 39

Chestnut Ridge 41, Central Cambria 26

Clarion-Limestone 55, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 24

Columbia 80, Harrisburg Christian 32

Dallastown Area 56, Dover 19

Delone 52, Hanover 28

Eastern York 54, York Suburban 16

Engineering And Science 53, Philadelphia Central 44

Forest Hills 51, Greater Johnstown 27

Germantown Academy 62, Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 25

Gettysburg 52, Kennard-Dale 43

Glendale 36, Dubois Central Catholic 34

Hazleton Area 58, Dallas 52

Hickory 43, Oil City 24

Homer-Center 69, Cambria Heights 40

Jenkintown 28, The Christian Academy 26

Jim Thorpe 70, Panther Valley 27

Linden Hall 59, Camp Hill 22

Line Mountain 46, Millersburg 15

Littlestown 42, Biglerville 26

Loyalsock 59, Hughesville 35

Manheim Central 53, Penn Manor 50

Marion Center 47, West Shamokin 40

Masterman 38, Sayre 17

Monessen 55, Avella 39

Moniteau 53, Union Area 45

Montgomery 42, Columbia-Montour 12

Montour 60, Quaker Valley 33

Moravian Academy 45, Catasauqua 33

North Clarion 34, Keystone 30

Northeastern 69, York 50

Northwest Area 45, Neumann 36

Palmerton 48, Notre Dame-Green Pond 36

Pen Argyl 53, Salisbury 20

Penn Charter 54, Imhotep Charter 36

Pennridge 66, Quakertown 33

Philadelphia High School for Girls 33, Motivation 2

Pittsburgh North Catholic 56, Ellwood City 30

Portage Area 50, Blacklick Valley 16

Pottstown 50, Pottsgrove 39

Punxsutawney 35, Elk County Catholic 24

Purchase Line 67, Bald Eagle Area 36

Red Lion 47, South Western 33

Riverside 50, Lakeland 32

Roxborough 53, High School of the Future 20

Selinsgrove 121, Shikellamy 33

Serra Catholic 68, Carmichaels 25

South Williamsport 60, Sullivan County 10

Southern Lehigh 43, Saucon Valley 26

St. Benedict’s, N.J. 48, The Hill School 43

Steel Valley 53, Brentwood 37

Tulpehocken 45, Antietam 18

United 64, Northern Cambria 9

Upper St. Clair 61, Thomas Jefferson 30

West Greene 60, Geibel Catholic 13

Wilkes-Barre Area 48, Wyoming Valley West 42

Williamsport 52, Lewisburg 39

Windber 48, Conemaugh Township 41

Wissahickon 36, William Tennent 34

Wyoming Area 46, Nanticoke Area 28

Wyomissing 49, York Catholic 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Central Valley vs. Aliquippa, ppd.

Karns City vs. Clarion Area, ppd.

Redbank Valley vs. Venango, ppd.

Tunkhannock vs. Pittston Area, ppd.

Wyoming Seminary vs. Hanover Area, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/