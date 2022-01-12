Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 43, Wintersville Indian Creek 42

Cin. Clark Montessori 70, Cin. Oyler 34

Cincinnati Trailblazers HomeSchool 73, Cin. Dohn High School 35

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 74, Cle. John Adams 64

Cols. Beechcroft 72, North Intl 40

Cols. Walnut Ridge 68, West 53

Fremont St. Joseph 45, Arcadia 33

Maple Hts. 49, Akr. Hoban 40

Northwestern, Pa. 55, Conneaut 34

Parma Hts. Holy Name 79, Cle. VASJ 68

Southington Chalker 57, Ashtabula St. John 27

Springboro 50, Morrow Little Miami 46

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/