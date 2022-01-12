Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Argo 56, Thornton Fractional North 28

Breese Mater Dei 56, Granite City 28

Chicago (Disney II) 54, Kelvyn Park 11

Corliss 47, Chicago (UNO/Garcia) Charter High School 20

Dyett def. Chicago (Solorio Academy), forfeit

East Alton-Wood River 38, Bunker Hill 36

Elmwood 36, Illini Bluffs 33

Goreville 64, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28

Hyde Park 58, Brooks Academy 45

Juarez 36, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 33

Kelly 48, Kennedy 25

Kewanee 56, Mendota 29

Lewistown 37, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 26

Marengo 36, Woodstock North 34

Marist 44, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 40

Morrison 71, Sterling Newman 17

Roanoke-Benson 42, Putnam County 37

Schurz 40, Steinmetz 37

Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament=

Abingdon 48, Wethersfield 16

Knoxville 40, Galva 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Illini Bluffs vs. Elmwood, ppd. to Jan 12th.

