Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abraham Lincoln 45, Sankofa Freedom 43
Berlin-Brothersvalley 50, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 25
Delone 52, Hanover 28
Engineering And Science 53, Philadelphia Central 44
Forest Hills 51, Greater Johnstown 27
Jenkintown 28, The Christian Academy 26
Jim Thorpe 70, Panther Valley 27
Littlestown 42, Biglerville 26
Loyalsock 59, Hughesville 35
Palmerton 48, Notre Dame-Green Pond 36
Penn Charter 54, Imhotep Charter 36
Philadelphia High School for Girls 33, Motivation 2
Roxborough 53, High School of the Future 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Valley View vs. Abington Heights, ppd. to Jan 12th.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
