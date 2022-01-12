Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abraham Lincoln 45, Sankofa Freedom 43

Berlin-Brothersvalley 50, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 25

Delone 52, Hanover 28

Engineering And Science 53, Philadelphia Central 44

Forest Hills 51, Greater Johnstown 27

Jenkintown 28, The Christian Academy 26

Jim Thorpe 70, Panther Valley 27

Littlestown 42, Biglerville 26

Loyalsock 59, Hughesville 35

Palmerton 48, Notre Dame-Green Pond 36

Penn Charter 54, Imhotep Charter 36

Philadelphia High School for Girls 33, Motivation 2

Roxborough 53, High School of the Future 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Valley View vs. Abington Heights, ppd. to Jan 12th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/