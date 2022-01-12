Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. East 66, Akr. North 30

Akr. Ellet 51, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 40

Akr. Hoban 59, Hudson WRA 53

Akr. Manchester 49, Doylestown Chippewa 45

Albany Alexander 56, Jackson 48, OT

Alliance 54, Salem 52

Arcanum 72, Bradford 65

Avon Lake 53, Lorain 48

Baltimore Liberty Union 71, Ashville Teays Valley 68

Barberton 63, Cuyahoga Falls 56

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Fremont St. Joseph 42

Batavia 58, Seaman N. Adams 39

Bay Village Bay 63, Rocky River 55

Bellefontaine 53, Spring. NW 48

Beloit W. Branch 51, Alliance Marlington 48

Berea-Midpark 63, Grafton Midview 54

Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 60

Berlin Hiland 50, Wooster Triway 12

Beverly Ft. Frye 50, Barnesville 43

Bishop Fenwick 63, Monroe 39

Bloom-Carroll 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 77, Macedonia Nordonia 55

Bristol 71, Andover Pymatuning Valley 57

Brooke, W.Va. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 57

Brooklyn 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 43

Burton Berkshire 53, Wickliffe 52

Byesville Meadowbrook 64, Warsaw River View 43

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65, Richmond Edison 32

Cambridge 47, Bellaire 41

Campbell Memorial 61, Youngs. Liberty 59

Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 33

Can. South 61, Carrollton 30

Canal Winchester 70, Delaware Hayes 57

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 95, Corning Miller 48

Carey 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 57

Casstown Miami E. 61, Covington 29

Cedarville 66, W. Liberty-Salem 47

Centerburg 71, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Centerville 82, Springfield 45

Chardon 64, Chardon NDCL 53

Chesapeake 67, S. Point 65, OT

Cin. Country Day 52, Cin. Christian 47

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 59, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50

Cin. Princeton 51, Cin. Sycamore 42

Cin. Purcell Marian 74, Norwood 54

Cin. Riverview East 59, Cin. Hillcrest 55

Cin. Turpin 49, Cin. Elder 41

Cin. Winton Woods 65, Cin. La Salle 47

Cin. Withrow 80, Cin. Hughes 64

Cin. Woodward 52, Cin. Taft 47

Circleville 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51

Circleville Logan Elm 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 46

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39

Clayton Northmont 57, Day. Meadowdale 38

Clyde 68, Sandusky Perkins 51

Cols. Africentric 63, Cols. Eastmoor 57

Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Northland 58

Cols. Bexley 61, Whitehall-Yearling 58

Cols. Briggs 82, Cols. Marion-Franklin 60

Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Whetstone 59

Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Independence 47

Columbiana 73, E. Palestine 14

Crown City S. Gallia 73, Hannan, W.Va. 31

Danville 64, Loudonville 48

Day. Carroll 59, Waynesville 40

Day. Christian 79, Day. Jefferson 30

Day. Northridge 46, Sidney Lehman 41

Delaware Buckeye Valley 62, Cols. Grandview Hts. 53

Dublin Coffman 45, Reynoldsburg 38

Dublin Scioto 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 27

E. Liverpool 53, Lisbon Beaver 44

Eastlake North 76, Mentor Lake Cath. 73

Elyria Open Door 71, Ashland Mapleton 66

Fairfield 61, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54

Fayetteville-Perry 64, Hamilton New Miami 22

Findlay 69, Tol. St. Francis 33

Franklin 68, Carlisle 29

Franklin Furnace Green 75, Portsmouth Sciotoville 33

Fredericktown 59, Galion Northmor 54

Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Worthington Christian 48

Gallipolis Gallia 62, Ironton Rock Hill 30

Gates Mills Hawken 58, Beachwood 54

Georgetown 58, Batavia Clermont NE 38

Girard 50, Niles McKinley 27

Granville Christian 59, Genoa Christian 28

Grove City 53, Groveport-Madison 39

Groveport Madison Christian 66, Shekinah Christian 50

Hannibal River 46, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44

Hanoverton United 53, Lisbon David Anderson 43

Hartville Lake Center Christian 75, E. Can. 38

Heath 73, Utica 46

Hicksville 32, Pettisville 31

Hilliard Bradley 64, Galloway Westland 19

Hilliard Darby 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34

Hilliard Davidson 61, Marysville 29

Howard E. Knox 54, Mt. Gilead 32

Huron 64, Tol. Bowsher 54

Independence 67, Garfield Hts. Trinity 57

Jefferson Area 75, Hubbard 59

Kent Roosevelt 72, Richfield Revere 55

Kettering Fairmont 66, Beavercreek 54

Kinsman Badger 68, Fairport Harbor Harding 67

Kirtland 47, Mantua Crestwood 42

LaGrange Keystone 55, Oberlin Firelands 41

Latham Western 60, Ironton St. Joseph 24

Leavittsburg LaBrae 84, Warren Champion 33

Leesburg Fairfield 50, Peebles 40

Leetonia 51, Salineville Southern 41

Legacy Christian 53, Yellow Springs 48

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Dublin Jerome 41

Lewistown Indian Lake 61, Spring. Shawnee 59

Liberty Christian Academy 60, Northside Christian 59

Lima Sr. 96, Fremont Ross 57

Logan 54, Chillicothe 32

London 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 39

Lowellville 65, Mineral Ridge 36

Magnolia, W.Va. 73, New Matamoras Frontier 59

Malvern 63, Minerva 43

Mansfield Madison 62, Orrville 50

Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Anna 58, OT

Mason 66, Cin. Colerain 31

Massillon Jackson 65, Green 59

McDonald 55, Sebring McKinley 36

Medina 65, Can. Glenoak 63

Mentor 72, Cle. VASJ 56

Miami Valley Christian Academy 53, Lockland 40

Milan Edison 45, Bellville Clear Fork 37

Millersburg W. Holmes 72, Uhrichsville Claymont 41

Milton-Union 72, DeGraff Riverside 57

Minford 54, Wheelersburg 37

Mogadore 45, Rittman 41

Mt. Orab Western Brown 53, Cin. Wyoming 46

Mt. Vernon 74, Marion Harding 64

N. Can. Hoover 55, Can. McKinley 49

N. Ridgeville 64, Elyria 50

N. Royalton 78, Wadsworth 74

Napoleon 73, Bowling Green 68

New Albany 52, Lancaster 43

New Boston Glenwood 68, Portsmouth Clay 32

New Carlisle Tecumseh 57, St. Paris Graham 31

New Madison Tri-Village 102, New Paris National Trail 30

New Middletown Spring. 66, Atwater Waterloo 46

Newark 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 45

Newark Licking Valley 57, Zanesville 43

Newton Local 65, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50

Norwalk 56, Tiffin Columbian 55

Oberlin 67, Columbia Station Columbia 65

Old Fort 73, Kansas Lakota 36

Orange 62, Chesterland W. Geauga 46

Oregon Stritch 55, Metamora Evergreen 41

Orwell Grand Valley 52, Middlefield Cardinal 49

Painesville Harvey 58, Ashtabula Lakeside 57

Parma 72, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 70

Parma Normandy 64, Parma Hts. Holy Name 60

Pataskala Licking Hts. 80, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47

Perrysburg 69, Sylvania Southview 42

Philo 63, McConnelsville Morgan 61

Pickerington N. 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 46

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 58, Racine Southern 51

Poland Seminary 44, Cortland Lakeview 42

Port Clinton 61, Elmore Woodmore 44

Portsmouth 68, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 57

Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Thomas Worthington 48

Ravenna 56, Mogadore Field 54

Richmond Hts. 67, Chagrin Falls 32

Richwood N. Union 45, Plain City Jonathan Alder 44

Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Warrensville Hts. 43

S. Webster 75, Oak Hill 49

STVM 76, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49

Sandusky 68, Bellevue 51

Sandusky St. Mary 50, Gibsonburg 46

Smithville 59, Massillon Tuslaw 46

Spring. Cath. Cent. 72, N. Lewisburg Triad 42

Spring. Greenon 60, Spring. NE 42

Steubenville 65, St. Clairsville 52

Strongsville 59, Hudson 38

Struthers 49, Canfield S. Range 46

Sugar Grove Berne Union 45, Fairfield Christian 35

Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Navarre Fairless 47

Tallmadge 69, Copley 57

Tiffin Calvert 58, New Riegel 30

Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Tol. Whitmer 48

Tol. St. John’s 62, Oregon Clay 40

Troy Christian 74, Tipp City Bethel 58

Urbana 54, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40

Versailles 60, Celina 37

Vienna Mathews 69, Southington Chalker 49

W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Cin. Oak Hills 52

W. Jefferson 49, London Madison Plains 42

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 60

Warren Howland 71, Louisville 65

Warren JFK 69, Ravenna SE 48

Washington C.H. 65, Frankfort Adena 43

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Wilmington 37

Waverly 65, Lucasville Valley 54

Wellington 63, Lorain Clearview 30

Wellston 54, New Hope Christian 46

Westerville Cent. 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 55

Westerville N. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 34

Westerville S. 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 20

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 80, Shadyside 68

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Maumee 50

Williamsburg 73, Blanchester 51

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 58

Wooster 63, Shelby 55

Youngs. Boardman 71, Canfield 47

Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Youngs. East 24

Youngs. Ursuline 51, Youngs. Mooney 27

Zanesville Maysville 55, New Lexington 44

Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Millersport 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bethel-Tate vs. New Richmond, ccd.

Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Toronto, ccd.

Cornerstone Christian vs. Fuchs Mizrachi, ccd.

Coshocton vs. Dresden Tri-Valley, ccd.

Day. Stivers vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.

Delaware Christian vs. Marion Elgin, ccd.

Hamilton vs. Middletown, ccd.

Hebron Lakewood vs. Johnstown Northridge, ccd.

Medina Buckeye vs. Lakewood, ccd.

Miamisburg vs. Springboro, ccd.

Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ppd.

Norton vs. Akr. Coventry, ppd.

Proctorville Fairland vs. Ironton, ppd.

South vs. West, ccd.

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Seven Hills, ccd.

W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.

Warren Harding vs. Austintown Fitch, ccd.

Xenia vs. W. Carrollton, ccd.

Zanesville W. Muskingum vs. New Concord John Glenn, ccd.

