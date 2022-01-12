Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. East 66, Akr. North 30
Akr. Ellet 51, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 40
Akr. Hoban 59, Hudson WRA 53
Akr. Manchester 49, Doylestown Chippewa 45
Albany Alexander 56, Jackson 48, OT
Alliance 54, Salem 52
Arcanum 72, Bradford 65
Avon Lake 53, Lorain 48
Baltimore Liberty Union 71, Ashville Teays Valley 68
Barberton 63, Cuyahoga Falls 56
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 53, Fremont St. Joseph 42
Batavia 58, Seaman N. Adams 39
Bay Village Bay 63, Rocky River 55
Bellefontaine 53, Spring. NW 48
Beloit W. Branch 51, Alliance Marlington 48
Berea-Midpark 63, Grafton Midview 54
Berlin Center Western Reserve 63, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 60
Berlin Hiland 50, Wooster Triway 12
Beverly Ft. Frye 50, Barnesville 43
Bishop Fenwick 63, Monroe 39
Bloom-Carroll 52, Lancaster Fairfield Union 32
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 77, Macedonia Nordonia 55
Bristol 71, Andover Pymatuning Valley 57
Brooke, W.Va. 63, Wintersville Indian Creek 57
Brooklyn 46, Cuyahoga Hts. 43
Burton Berkshire 53, Wickliffe 52
Byesville Meadowbrook 64, Warsaw River View 43
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 65, Richmond Edison 32
Cambridge 47, Bellaire 41
Campbell Memorial 61, Youngs. Liberty 59
Can. Cent. Cath. 42, Canal Fulton Northwest 33
Can. South 61, Carrollton 30
Canal Winchester 70, Delaware Hayes 57
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 95, Corning Miller 48
Carey 61, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 57
Casstown Miami E. 61, Covington 29
Cedarville 66, W. Liberty-Salem 47
Centerburg 71, Cardington-Lincoln 32
Centerville 82, Springfield 45
Chardon 64, Chardon NDCL 53
Chesapeake 67, S. Point 65, OT
Cin. Country Day 52, Cin. Christian 47
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 59, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 50
Cin. Princeton 51, Cin. Sycamore 42
Cin. Purcell Marian 74, Norwood 54
Cin. Riverview East 59, Cin. Hillcrest 55
Cin. Turpin 49, Cin. Elder 41
Cin. Winton Woods 65, Cin. La Salle 47
Cin. Withrow 80, Cin. Hughes 64
Cin. Woodward 52, Cin. Taft 47
Circleville 54, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 51
Circleville Logan Elm 55, Amanda-Clearcreek 46
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 49, Lees Creek E. Clinton 39
Clayton Northmont 57, Day. Meadowdale 38
Clyde 68, Sandusky Perkins 51
Cols. Africentric 63, Cols. Eastmoor 57
Cols. Beechcroft 64, Cols. Northland 58
Cols. Bexley 61, Whitehall-Yearling 58
Cols. Briggs 82, Cols. Marion-Franklin 60
Cols. Linden-McKinley 75, Cols. Whetstone 59
Cols. Walnut Ridge 63, Cols. Independence 47
Columbiana 73, E. Palestine 14
Crown City S. Gallia 73, Hannan, W.Va. 31
Danville 64, Loudonville 48
Day. Carroll 59, Waynesville 40
Day. Christian 79, Day. Jefferson 30
Day. Northridge 46, Sidney Lehman 41
Delaware Buckeye Valley 62, Cols. Grandview Hts. 53
Dublin Coffman 45, Reynoldsburg 38
Dublin Scioto 41, Sunbury Big Walnut 27
E. Liverpool 53, Lisbon Beaver 44
Eastlake North 76, Mentor Lake Cath. 73
Elyria Open Door 71, Ashland Mapleton 66
Fairfield 61, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 54
Fayetteville-Perry 64, Hamilton New Miami 22
Findlay 69, Tol. St. Francis 33
Franklin 68, Carlisle 29
Franklin Furnace Green 75, Portsmouth Sciotoville 33
Fredericktown 59, Galion Northmor 54
Gahanna Cols. Academy 51, Worthington Christian 48
Gallipolis Gallia 62, Ironton Rock Hill 30
Gates Mills Hawken 58, Beachwood 54
Georgetown 58, Batavia Clermont NE 38
Girard 50, Niles McKinley 27
Granville Christian 59, Genoa Christian 28
Grove City 53, Groveport-Madison 39
Groveport Madison Christian 66, Shekinah Christian 50
Hannibal River 46, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 44
Hanoverton United 53, Lisbon David Anderson 43
Hartville Lake Center Christian 75, E. Can. 38
Heath 73, Utica 46
Hicksville 32, Pettisville 31
Hilliard Bradley 64, Galloway Westland 19
Hilliard Darby 52, Grove City Cent. Crossing 34
Hilliard Davidson 61, Marysville 29
Howard E. Knox 54, Mt. Gilead 32
Huron 64, Tol. Bowsher 54
Independence 67, Garfield Hts. Trinity 57
Jefferson Area 75, Hubbard 59
Kent Roosevelt 72, Richfield Revere 55
Kettering Fairmont 66, Beavercreek 54
Kinsman Badger 68, Fairport Harbor Harding 67
Kirtland 47, Mantua Crestwood 42
LaGrange Keystone 55, Oberlin Firelands 41
Latham Western 60, Ironton St. Joseph 24
Leavittsburg LaBrae 84, Warren Champion 33
Leesburg Fairfield 50, Peebles 40
Leetonia 51, Salineville Southern 41
Legacy Christian 53, Yellow Springs 48
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 54, Dublin Jerome 41
Lewistown Indian Lake 61, Spring. Shawnee 59
Liberty Christian Academy 60, Northside Christian 59
Lima Sr. 96, Fremont Ross 57
Logan 54, Chillicothe 32
London 57, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 39
Lowellville 65, Mineral Ridge 36
Magnolia, W.Va. 73, New Matamoras Frontier 59
Malvern 63, Minerva 43
Mansfield Madison 62, Orrville 50
Maria Stein Marion Local 65, Anna 58, OT
Mason 66, Cin. Colerain 31
Massillon Jackson 65, Green 59
McDonald 55, Sebring McKinley 36
Medina 65, Can. Glenoak 63
Mentor 72, Cle. VASJ 56
Miami Valley Christian Academy 53, Lockland 40
Milan Edison 45, Bellville Clear Fork 37
Millersburg W. Holmes 72, Uhrichsville Claymont 41
Milton-Union 72, DeGraff Riverside 57
Minford 54, Wheelersburg 37
Mogadore 45, Rittman 41
Mt. Orab Western Brown 53, Cin. Wyoming 46
Mt. Vernon 74, Marion Harding 64
N. Can. Hoover 55, Can. McKinley 49
N. Ridgeville 64, Elyria 50
N. Royalton 78, Wadsworth 74
Napoleon 73, Bowling Green 68
New Albany 52, Lancaster 43
New Boston Glenwood 68, Portsmouth Clay 32
New Carlisle Tecumseh 57, St. Paris Graham 31
New Madison Tri-Village 102, New Paris National Trail 30
New Middletown Spring. 66, Atwater Waterloo 46
Newark 51, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 45
Newark Licking Valley 57, Zanesville 43
Newton Local 65, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 50
Norwalk 56, Tiffin Columbian 55
Oberlin 67, Columbia Station Columbia 65
Old Fort 73, Kansas Lakota 36
Orange 62, Chesterland W. Geauga 46
Oregon Stritch 55, Metamora Evergreen 41
Orwell Grand Valley 52, Middlefield Cardinal 49
Painesville Harvey 58, Ashtabula Lakeside 57
Parma 72, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 70
Parma Normandy 64, Parma Hts. Holy Name 60
Pataskala Licking Hts. 80, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 47
Perrysburg 69, Sylvania Southview 42
Philo 63, McConnelsville Morgan 61
Pickerington N. 55, Cols. Upper Arlington 46
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 58, Racine Southern 51
Poland Seminary 44, Cortland Lakeview 42
Port Clinton 61, Elmore Woodmore 44
Portsmouth 68, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 57
Powell Olentangy Liberty 54, Thomas Worthington 48
Ravenna 56, Mogadore Field 54
Richmond Hts. 67, Chagrin Falls 32
Richwood N. Union 45, Plain City Jonathan Alder 44
Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Warrensville Hts. 43
S. Webster 75, Oak Hill 49
STVM 76, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 49
Sandusky 68, Bellevue 51
Sandusky St. Mary 50, Gibsonburg 46
Smithville 59, Massillon Tuslaw 46
Spring. Cath. Cent. 72, N. Lewisburg Triad 42
Spring. Greenon 60, Spring. NE 42
Steubenville 65, St. Clairsville 52
Strongsville 59, Hudson 38
Struthers 49, Canfield S. Range 46
Sugar Grove Berne Union 45, Fairfield Christian 35
Sugarcreek Garaway 54, Navarre Fairless 47
Tallmadge 69, Copley 57
Tiffin Calvert 58, New Riegel 30
Tol. Cent. Cath. 53, Tol. Whitmer 48
Tol. St. John’s 62, Oregon Clay 40
Troy Christian 74, Tipp City Bethel 58
Urbana 54, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40
Versailles 60, Celina 37
Vienna Mathews 69, Southington Chalker 49
W. Chester Lakota W. 64, Cin. Oak Hills 52
W. Jefferson 49, London Madison Plains 42
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 60
Warren Howland 71, Louisville 65
Warren JFK 69, Ravenna SE 48
Washington C.H. 65, Frankfort Adena 43
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 52, Wilmington 37
Waverly 65, Lucasville Valley 54
Wellington 63, Lorain Clearview 30
Wellston 54, New Hope Christian 46
Westerville Cent. 64, Lewis Center Olentangy 55
Westerville N. 56, Worthington Kilbourne 34
Westerville S. 58, Cols. Franklin Hts. 20
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 80, Shadyside 68
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53, Maumee 50
Williamsburg 73, Blanchester 51
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 64, Portsmouth Notre Dame 58
Wooster 63, Shelby 55
Youngs. Boardman 71, Canfield 47
Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Youngs. East 24
Youngs. Ursuline 51, Youngs. Mooney 27
Zanesville Maysville 55, New Lexington 44
Zanesville Rosecrans 58, Millersport 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bethel-Tate vs. New Richmond, ccd.
Bowerston Conotton Valley vs. Toronto, ccd.
Cornerstone Christian vs. Fuchs Mizrachi, ccd.
Coshocton vs. Dresden Tri-Valley, ccd.
Day. Stivers vs. Day. Ponitz Tech., ccd.
Delaware Christian vs. Marion Elgin, ccd.
Hamilton vs. Middletown, ccd.
Hebron Lakewood vs. Johnstown Northridge, ccd.
Medina Buckeye vs. Lakewood, ccd.
Miamisburg vs. Springboro, ccd.
Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Lynchburg-Clay, ppd.
Norton vs. Akr. Coventry, ppd.
Proctorville Fairland vs. Ironton, ppd.
South vs. West, ccd.
St. Bernard-Elmwood Place vs. Cin. Seven Hills, ccd.
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. vs. Camden Preble Shawnee, ccd.
Warren Harding vs. Austintown Fitch, ccd.
Xenia vs. W. Carrollton, ccd.
Zanesville W. Muskingum vs. New Concord John Glenn, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/