Sheriff’s Office Suspects Alcohol in Accident

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office believes alcohol to be a factor in an accident that took place Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office said it took place in the 51000 block of State Route 541 just before 7:20pm. Deputies said 25-year-old Sativa Duling of Gnadenhutten was traveling west on 541 when she failed to negotiate a curve. Duling left the roadway and went down an embankment where she struck a utility pole and then a tree.

Officials said she was extracted from the vehicle and taken to Coshocton Regional Medical Center and then flown to Akron General. Her condition at this time is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.