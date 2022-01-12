Serenity Holistic Community Plans to Hold a Fundraiser to Benefit Tenants Affected By Masonic Temple Fire

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- In response to last week’s Masonic temple fire, Serenity Holistic Health and Wellness will be partnering with other area organizations to host “A day of the Arts” fundraiser.

The event will be held at the Secrest Auditorium January 29, with all proceeds benefiting the small businesses and artists who lost everything in the fire, according to Melissa Marie, the President and Director of the Serenity Holistic Community.

“So this event is extremely important to our entire community. I feel like everyone in our community has memories somewhere within the Masonic temple,” Marie stated. “I learned how to clog dance there and that launched my career as a little girl, so I know there’s so many artists right now that are missing those things that are in there. It’s giving our community a great way to come together.”

Marie is grateful to the MCCF, Jaycee’s, City of Zanesville, Paul Quinn, La Cabra, along with artists and musicians who are helping to shape the event, then she gave a brief account of what people might expect.

“So, we open the day with vendors and artists setup in the lobby of Secrest and also in the basement giving the community a variety of arts and crafts and painting. We have somebody coming in who was actually a tenant of the Masonic temple doing like a kids area where kids come and they can paint,” Marie said. “And then starting at eleven o’clock, we’ll have a variety show consisting of amazing local talent, local dance studios, and local vocalists. Just, we did it, we have it all. And then starting at two o’clock, we transform the stage from a variety show to a rock concert. And then we have area bands moving in from two o’clock to eleven o’clock p.m. So, it’s a fun-filled day.”

Passes to the event can be purchased through Secrest Auditorium and further details can be found on Serenity Holistic’s Facebook page.