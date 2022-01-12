Roddy carries Colorado St. over Utah St. 77-72

Associated Press2

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy scored 24 points as Colorado State extended its home winning streak to eight games, edging past Utah State 77-72 on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Stevens added 22 points for the Rams.

Jalen Lake had 11 points for Colorado State (12-1, 2-1 Mountain West Conference). Chandler Jacobs added 11 points and nine rebounds.

Sean Bairstow scored a career-high 20 points for the Aggies (10-6, 1-2). Brandon Horvath added 15 points and seven rebounds. Justin Bean had 14 points.

