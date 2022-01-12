New Genesis Orthopedic Center on Maple Avenue Celebrate With Ribbon Cutting

The Genesis HealthCare System celebrated their new Genesis Orthopedic Center with a ribbon cutting today this Wednesday.

Matthew Perry, CEO of Genesis HealthCare System said that the new facility is the most comprehensive group of orthopedic physicians in the entire region.

The new facility will have all Genesis orthopedic providers and most of the services present within the building.

“The first that it took to create this project was to be able to recruit just a top notch team of orthopedic surgeons and other sports medicine physicians and our nurse participants and PA’s, and the entire team,” Perry stated. “That’s the heart of the orthopedic program and once we were able to do that then we were able to construct this facility to give them resources and support they need to do their work at a very high level.”

With nothing like this in the region, the orthopedic center provides modern and quality care with patient treatment centers, therapies area, and imaging studies.

“We’re hoping that our program continues to grow. This is just one step so we want to continue to grow our program and evolve our services to provide. Again, we want to meet the needs of our community and I think that this building allows us to start where we’re at today, but continue to meet the demands of the community as we move forward,” Dr. Thai Trinh, one of the Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeons at the Genesis Orthopedic Center said.

Patients are able to receive services like joint replacement and hand surgery, sports medicine, athletic trainers and more. The Genesis Orthopedic Center is located at 2904 Bell Street near the Genesis Surgery Center and hospital.