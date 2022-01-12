Longtime Public Servant Passes Away

A long-time public servant of the City of Zanesville has passed away after a short illness.
84-year-old Robert Branford Sr. retired from the Zanesville Police Department in 1994 after 27 years of service.
He worked as a Fair Housing Coordinator and from 2000 to 2012 was Zanesville’s Director of Public Safety.
He was a faithful member of Morning Star Cogic, where he served as deacon.
Brandford was also a U.S. veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force.
You can call on family Friday, January 14 from 11am-1pm with funeral service to follow at 1pm at Burrell Funeral Service in Zanesville. Following services, Brandford will be laid to rest alongside his wife in Woodlawn Cemetery.
