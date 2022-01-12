Jabeur beats Wimbledon champ Kvitova at Sydney Classic

SYDNEY (AP) — Ons Jabeur beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-4 Wednesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Sydney Tennis Classic. This is one of several warm-up tournament for the Australian Open, which begins on Monday.

Seventh-seed Jabeur had five aces and won 76% of first-serve points in a confident performance, taking 82 minutes to move into the last eight and set up a meeting with Anett Kontaveit. Kontaveit is No. 7 in the WTA rankings.

“I’ve been working a lot on myself and my mentality,” said Jabeur, who will be seeded 9th at the Australian Open. “Everyone knows if I decide to do something then I do it, and I am going with that mentality from now on.”

Kontaviet advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

No. 3-ranked Garbine Muguruza fended off Ekaterina Alexandrova to win 6-1, 7-6 (4) and set up a quarterfinal match against Daria Kasatkina.

Kasatkina backed up her win earlier this week over 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Elise Mertens.

In the men’s draw, top-seeded Aslan Karatsev beat Miomir Kecmanovic 7-5, 6-4 and American Brandon Nakashima beat seventh-seeded Fabio Fognini 7-6 (7), 7-6 (6).

At the Adelaide International, fourth-seeded Marin Cilic beat Jaume Munar 7-6 (6), 6-2 in the second round . Third-seeded Karin Khachanov beat Gianluca Mager 7-5, 6-3.

Australia’s Thanaski Kokkinakis labored for almost three hours to beat American John Isner in three tie-break sets. Kokkinakis won 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4). Isner had 23 aces, but Kokkinakis replied with 15 to oust the second seed.

Tuneup tournaments for the season-opening major are continuing in Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide this week.

While those tournaments were in full swing, the top seeds for the Australian Open had practice sessions on the main show court at Melbourne Park, with women’s No. 1 Ash Barty followed by nine-time champion Novak Djokovic at Rod Laver Arena.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports