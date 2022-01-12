Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Benet (4) 15-2 81 1 2. Stevenson (1) 19-1 76 2 3. Hersey (1) 17-3 67 3 4. Loyola 18-2 55 5 5. Fremd (3) 15-4 53 T6 6. Kenwood 10-3 50 4 7. Edwardsville 16-4 37 T6 8. Normal Community 15-3 18 T8 9. Lyons 12-3 17 T8 10. Naperville North 18-2 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 8. O’Fallon 5. Joliet West 5. Marist 4. Hononegah 2. Whitney Young 2.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Geneseo (10) 18-0 109 1 2. Morton 16-2 80 2 3. Sycamore (1) 15-0 77 5 4. Lincoln 15-2 61 6 5. Peoria Central 13-3 60 3 6. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 54 NR 7. Nazareth 15-1 51 9 8. Mattoon 17-1 32 10 9. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13-3 24 7 10. Bethalto Civic Memorial 14-3 21 4

Others receiving votes: Metamora 19. Washington 9. Mount Vernon 3. Providence 2. Dixon 2. Springfield 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Winnebago (12) 20-0 120 1 2. Quincy Notre Dame 14-1 97 2 3. Illini West (Carthage) 20-1 88 4 4. Paris 17-3 61 3 5. Teutopolis 11-5 46 5 6. Carterville 16-5 45 T7 7. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler) 13-5 38 T7 8. Pana 20-1 37 NR 9 Fieldcrest 19-1 28 6 10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 17-1 24 T9

Others receiving votes: Eureka 21. Monmouth-Roseville 16. Rockridge 9. Nashville 8. Benton 6. Freeburg 6. Noble Street Charter 4. Peotone 2. Marshall 1. Princeton 1. Breese Central 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Brimfield (6) 15-2 123 1 2. Okawville (7) 20-0 121 2 3. Tri-County (Shiloh) 16-3 88 4 (tie) River Ridge 16-1 88 NR 5. Mendon Unity 17-3 72 3 6. Cowden-Herrick 16-1 67 6 7. Brown County 18-3 56 7 8. Serena 20-2 45 8 9. Havana 16-3 30 9 10. Neoga 14-2 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Christopher 6. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Galena 2. Abingdon (A.-Avon)

1. Morrison 1.