Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Sports
Associated Press11

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Benet (4) 15-2 81 1
2. Stevenson (1) 19-1 76 2
3. Hersey (1) 17-3 67 3
4. Loyola 18-2 55 5
5. Fremd (3) 15-4 53 T6
6. Kenwood 10-3 50 4
7. Edwardsville 16-4 37 T6
8. Normal Community 15-3 18 T8
9. Lyons 12-3 17 T8
10. Naperville North 18-2 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 8. O’Fallon 5. Joliet West 5. Marist 4. Hononegah 2. Whitney Young 2.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Geneseo (10) 18-0 109 1
2. Morton 16-2 80 2
3. Sycamore (1) 15-0 77 5
4. Lincoln 15-2 61 6
5. Peoria Central 13-3 60 3
6. Peoria Notre Dame 14-1 54 NR
7. Nazareth 15-1 51 9
8. Mattoon 17-1 32 10
9. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 13-3 24 7
10. Bethalto Civic Memorial 14-3 21 4

Others receiving votes: Metamora 19. Washington 9. Mount Vernon 3. Providence 2. Dixon 2. Springfield 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Winnebago (12) 20-0 120 1
2. Quincy Notre Dame 14-1 97 2
3. Illini West (Carthage) 20-1 88 4
4. Paris 17-3 61 3
5. Teutopolis 11-5 46 5
6. Carterville 16-5 45 T7
7. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler) 13-5 38 T7
8. Pana 20-1 37 NR
9 Fieldcrest 19-1 28 6
10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 17-1 24 T9

Others receiving votes: Eureka 21. Monmouth-Roseville 16. Rockridge 9. Nashville 8. Benton 6. Freeburg 6. Noble Street Charter 4. Peotone 2. Marshall 1. Princeton 1. Breese Central 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Brimfield (6) 15-2 123 1
2. Okawville (7) 20-0 121 2
3. Tri-County (Shiloh) 16-3 88 4
(tie) River Ridge 16-1 88 NR
5. Mendon Unity 17-3 72 3
6. Cowden-Herrick 16-1 67 6
7. Brown County 18-3 56 7
8. Serena 20-2 45 8
9. Havana 16-3 30 9
10. Neoga 14-2 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Christopher 6. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Galena 2. Abingdon (A.-Avon)

Associated Press

