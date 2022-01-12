Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Benet (4)
|15-2
|81
|1
|2. Stevenson (1)
|19-1
|76
|2
|3. Hersey (1)
|17-3
|67
|3
|4. Loyola
|18-2
|55
|5
|5. Fremd
|(3)
|15-4
|53
|T6
|6. Kenwood
|10-3
|50
|4
|7. Edwardsville
|16-4
|37
|T6
|8. Normal Community
|15-3
|18
|T8
|9. Lyons
|12-3
|17
|T8
|10. Naperville North
|18-2
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 8. O’Fallon 5. Joliet West 5. Marist 4. Hononegah 2. Whitney Young 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Geneseo (10)
|18-0
|109
|1
|2. Morton
|16-2
|80
|2
|3. Sycamore (1)
|15-0
|77
|5
|4. Lincoln
|15-2
|61
|6
|5. Peoria Central
|13-3
|60
|3
|6. Peoria Notre Dame
|14-1
|54
|NR
|7. Nazareth
|15-1
|51
|9
|8. Mattoon
|17-1
|32
|10
|9. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic
|13-3
|24
|7
|10. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|14-3
|21
|4
Others receiving votes: Metamora 19. Washington 9. Mount Vernon 3. Providence 2. Dixon 2. Springfield 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Winnebago (12)
|20-0
|120
|1
|2. Quincy Notre Dame
|14-1
|97
|2
|3. Illini West (Carthage)
|20-1
|88
|4
|4. Paris
|17-3
|61
|3
|5. Teutopolis
|11-5
|46
|5
|6. Carterville
|16-5
|45
|T7
|7. Chicago (Noble Street-Butler)
|13-5
|38
|T7
|8. Pana
|20-1
|37
|NR
|9 Fieldcrest
|19-1
|28
|6
|10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood
|17-1
|24
|T9
Others receiving votes: Eureka 21. Monmouth-Roseville 16. Rockridge 9. Nashville 8. Benton 6. Freeburg 6. Noble Street Charter 4. Peotone 2. Marshall 1. Princeton 1. Breese Central 1. Sherrard 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brimfield (6)
|15-2
|123
|1
|2. Okawville (7)
|20-0
|121
|2
|3. Tri-County (Shiloh)
|16-3
|88
|4
|(tie) River Ridge
|16-1
|88
|NR
|5. Mendon Unity
|17-3
|72
|3
|6. Cowden-Herrick
|16-1
|67
|6
|7. Brown County
|18-3
|56
|7
|8. Serena
|20-2
|45
|8
|9. Havana
|16-3
|30
|9
|10. Neoga
|14-2
|13
|T10
Others receiving votes: Christopher 6. Father McGivney Catholic 2. Galena 2. Abingdon (A.-Avon)
