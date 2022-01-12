Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Glenbard West (10)
|16-0
|100
|1
|2. Kenwood
|12-4
|84
|2
|3. Glenbrook South
|14-1
|81
|3
|4. Curie
|16-1
|74
|4
|5. Whitney Young
|10-4
|54
|5
|6. Normal Community
|18-1
|45
|6
|7. New Trier
|18-1
|32
|7
|8. Larkin
|17-1
|25
|9
|9. Wheaton Warrenville South
|16-1
|23
|8
|10. Oswego East
|18-1
|6
|NR
|(tie) Rolling Meadows
|16-2
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Quincy 5. Rockford Auburn 3. Lyons 3. O’Fallon 3. Brother Rice 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Loyola 1. Moline 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (11)
|12-1
|110
|1
|2. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|17-0
|92
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|14-2
|83
|3
|4. Hyde Park
|12-3
|81
|4
|5. East St. Louis
|14-4
|59
|5
|6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|17-2
|49
|T7
|7. Peoria Notre Dame
|13-2
|46
|6
|8. Burlington Central
|14-2
|36
|T7
|9. Lake Forest
|14-2
|18
|10
|10. Centralia
|13-2
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 12. Harvey Thornton 4. Rock Island 1. Rockford Boylan 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Nashville (5)
|15-2
|119
|3
|1. Orr (3)
|7-2
|119
|1
|3. Leo (6)
|9-2
|118
|4
|4. DePaul College Prep
|11-3
|93
|2
|5. Clark
|10-3
|68
|5
|6. Monticello
|17-1
|55
|6
|7. Murphysboro
|14-1
|38
|9
|(tie) Breese Central
|16-3
|38
|8
|9. El Paso-Gridley
|15-2
|27
|10
|10. Pinckneyville
|13-2
|24
|NR
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 21. Petersburg PORTA 12. Warrensburg-Latham 11. Pana 6. Fairbury Prairie Central 5. Mt. Carmel 4. Newton 3. Rockridge 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Momence 2. Macomb 1. Beecher 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (8)
|11-9
|115
|1
|2. Scales Mound (5)
|12-0
|105
|5
|3. Macon Meridian
|12-4
|104
|3
|4. Fulton (2)
|16-1
|102
|2
|5. Peoria Christian
|13-2
|83
|6
|6. Liberty
|14-3
|57
|7
|7. Steeleville
|13-3
|51
|9
|8. South Beloit
|12-2
|44
|4
|9. Madison
|10-4
|41
|8
|10. Tuscola
|13-3
|24
|10
Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15. Concord Triopia 13. Aurora Christian 13. Christopher 9. Freeport (Aquin) 9. Altamont 7. Somonauk 6. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Farina South Central 5. East Dubuque 5. Galena 3. Okaw Valley 3. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Augusta Southeastern 2. Monmouth United 1.
