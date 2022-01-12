Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Glenbard West (10) 16-0 100 1 2. Kenwood 12-4 84 2 3. Glenbrook South 14-1 81 3 4. Curie 16-1 74 4 5. Whitney Young 10-4 54 5 6. Normal Community 18-1 45 6 7. New Trier 18-1 32 7 8. Larkin 17-1 25 9 9. Wheaton Warrenville South 16-1 23 8 10. Oswego East 18-1 6 NR (tie) Rolling Meadows 16-2 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Quincy 5. Rockford Auburn 3. Lyons 3. O’Fallon 3. Brother Rice 2. Homewood-Flossmoor 2. Loyola 1. Moline 1.

Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (11) 12-1 110 1 2. Chicago Mt. Carmel 17-0 92 2 3. Hillcrest 14-2 83 3 4. Hyde Park 12-3 81 4 5. East St. Louis 14-4 59 5 6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 17-2 49 T7 7. Peoria Notre Dame 13-2 46 6 8. Burlington Central 14-2 36 T7 9. Lake Forest 14-2 18 10 10. Centralia 13-2 13 9

Others receiving votes: Decatur MacArthur 12. Harvey Thornton 4. Rock Island 1. Rockford Boylan 1.

Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Nashville (5) 15-2 119 3 1. Orr (3) 7-2 119 1 3. Leo (6) 9-2 118 4 4. DePaul College Prep 11-3 93 2 5. Clark 10-3 68 5 6. Monticello 17-1 55 6 7. Murphysboro 14-1 38 9 (tie) Breese Central 16-3 38 8 9. El Paso-Gridley 15-2 27 10 10. Pinckneyville 13-2 24 NR

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 21. Petersburg PORTA 12. Warrensburg-Latham 11. Pana 6. Fairbury Prairie Central 5. Mt. Carmel 4. Newton 3. Rockridge 3. Rockford Lutheran 2. Momence 2. Macomb 1. Beecher 1.

Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Yorkville Christian (8) 11-9 115 1 2. Scales Mound (5) 12-0 105 5 3. Macon Meridian 12-4 104 3 4. Fulton (2) 16-1 102 2 5. Peoria Christian 13-2 83 6 6. Liberty 14-3 57 7 7. Steeleville 13-3 51 9 8. South Beloit 12-2 44 4 9. Madison 10-4 41 8 10. Tuscola 13-3 24 10

Others receiving votes: Jacksonville Routt 15. Concord Triopia 13. Aurora Christian 13. Christopher 9. Freeport (Aquin) 9. Altamont 7. Somonauk 6. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Farina South Central 5. East Dubuque 5. Galena 3. Okaw Valley 3. Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 2. Augusta Southeastern 2. Monmouth United 1.

