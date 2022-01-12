Green Jr. scores 20 to lead UCF over Memphis 74-64

Sports
Associated Press2

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darin Green Jr. had 20 points as Central Florida topped Memphis 74-64 on Wednesday night.

C.J. Walker had 12 points and seven rebounds for Central Florida (10-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Darius Johnson added 12 points. Darius Perry had 11 points.

Tyler Harris had 15 points for the Tigers (9-6, 3-2). Emoni Bates added 12 points and seven rebounds. Landers Nolley II had 11 points and six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Stinson Etches Name in Sheridan Record Book as Generals Down Panthers

Anthony Mitchell

Australian Open draw delayed amid uncertainty over Djokovic

Associated Press

Maxwell sparks Georgia Tech past Boston College 81-76

Associated Press