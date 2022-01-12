Full Court Press January 11th, 2022

GAME #1: MAYSVILLE PANTHERS VS. NEW LEXINGTON PANTHERS

NEW LEXINGTON, O.H.- It was both an all-local and an all-panthers matchup in New Lexington as they hosted Maysville in the battle of the panthers.

Maysville would get on the board first thanks to a nice interior basket by Rashaud Hampton. On the other end, Lukas Ratliff cashed in from beyond the arc to get this one started.

Hayden Jarrett played a big role for the road team in the first half, drawing fouls and scoring while creating good opportunities for his team.

New Lexington did a good job rebounding on the offensive glass. They were able to turn those into second-chance baskets to keep the game close.

Maysville ended up winning this one on the road over New Lexington in this Panthers vs. Panthers matchup, winning 55-44. Hayden Jarrett leading the way for Maysville with 22 points.

GAME #2: SHERIDAN GENERALS VS. CROOKSVILLE CERAMICS

CROOKSVILLE, O.H.- Sheridan led Crooksville after two quarters and had no intention of giving up the lead.

They kept their foot on the gas pedal throughout the start of the third quarter. Making good plays on defense, which created good offense.

The Ceramics looked to spark a second-half comeback with a few baskets later on.

But it would not be enough as the Sheridan Generals defeat Crooksville on the road 64-31. Kaelan Pulliam led Sheridan with 16 points in the win.