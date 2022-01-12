Davenport leads Cincinnati over East Carolina 79-71

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeremiah Davenport matched his season high with 22 points as Cincinnati beat East Carolina 79-71 on Wednesday night.

John Newman III scored 10 points, Viktor Lakhin grabbed seven rebounds and Abdul Ado blocked three shots for Cincinnati (12-5, 2-2 American Athletic Conference).

The Bearcats scored a season-high 49 points in the first half.

Vance Jackson scored a career-high 35 points and had nine rebounds for the Pirates (10-5, 1-2). Tristen Newton added 11 points.

