Area Scoreboard 1-12-22

Here’s a look at the local high school basketball scores from January 12th, 2022:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Zanesville 44, Johnstown-Monroe 40- Kandrea Sowes scored 14 in the Blue Devils victory.

Sheridan 62, Maysville 21- Faith Stinson scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the win. She now owns the school record for most career rebounds in Sheridan Girls Basketball history.

John Glenn 43, Meadowbrook 31

New Lexington 53, Philo 19

Tri-Valley 50, River View 17- Lexi Howe paced the Scotties with 13 points.

Morgan 49, Crooksville 45

Watkins Memorial 59, Heath 29

Granville 52, Newark Catholic 32- Harper Annario led Granville with 14 points.

Shenandoah 53, Buckeye Trail 46

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wilmington 65, Muskingum 63

Name: Anthony Mitchell Title: Sports Director Anthony is a graduate of St. Bonaventure University. He was the head manager of the Bonnies Men's Basketball team during his time there. Anthony previously was a sports/news multimedia journalist at WKTV in Utica, N.Y. Anthony has a passion for professional, collegiate, and local high school sports.

