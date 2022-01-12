Updated on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Warmer. High 44°

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Spotty Rain/Snow Shower. Cold. Low 31°

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Snow Showers. Touch Cooler. High 41°

DISCUSSION:

Mostly cloudy skies return to SE Ohio for the middle of the week, along with breezy and warmer conditions. Sustained winds will be between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts of 25 to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will top off in the low to mid 40s this afternoon.

Skies will remain on the cloudy side during the overnight, along with spotty rain/snow shower chances, especially after midnight. Temperatures will bottom out in the lower 30s.

Isolated rain/snow shower chances will return for the day on Thursday. Skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy, with highs around 40 Thursday afternoon.

As we end the workweek and head into the weekend, temperatures will once again become colder. Highs will fall into the lower 30s by Friday, and into the upper 20s on Saturday. Slight chances of flurries will be with us on Friday and then once again on Sunday.

Snow showers will be more likely on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with highs around 30 Monday afternoon. Temperatures will continue to remain in the lower 30s on Tuesday, along with a flurry chance.

Have a Great Wednesday!

