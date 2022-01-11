Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington 48, Palumbo 41
Academy of the New Church 70, Shipley 43
Allderdice 74, Westinghouse 33
Allentown Allen 83, East Stroudsburg South 70
Altoona 81, Central Dauphin East 68
Antietam 49, Kutztown 40
Archbishop Ryan 69, Archbishop Carroll 47
Avonworth 76, New Brighton 48
Baldwin 49, Canon-McMillan 45
Beaver Falls 52, Laurel 49
Bensalem 66, Central Bucks East 38
Berlin-Brothersvalley 88, Northern Bedford 37
Bethel Park 48, Upper St. Clair 44
Bethlehem Catholic 64, Bethlehem Liberty 48
Big Spring 71, Greencastle Antrim 59
Bishop Canevin 89, Geibel Catholic 55
Bodine 63, Parkway West 47
Boiling Springs 64, West Perry 30
Brownsville 61, Brentwood 44
Cambridge Springs 64, Cochranton 59
Camp Hill 72, East Pennsboro 54
Camp Hill Trinity 57, Susquehanna Township 28
Carlynton 38, Fort Cherry 35
Carmichaels 81, California 57
Carrick 60, Brashear 40
Cedar Crest 64, Wyoming Area 34
Cedar Crest 64, Wyomissing 34
Central Bucks South 53, Council Rock North 52
Central Cambria 80, Chestnut Ridge 68
Charleroi 52, McGuffey 41
Chartiers Valley 83, West Allegheny 76
Chartiers-Houston 63, Burgettstown 53
Clairton 65, Propel Braddock Hills 53
Clarion-Limestone 58, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 47
Collegium Charter School 96, Valley Forge Military 48
Commodore Perry 39, Reynolds 35
Conemaugh Township 75, Conemaugh Valley 35
Conestoga Christian 49, Alliance Christian 45
Corry 38, Conneaut Area 37
Council Rock South 55, Central Bucks West 54
Cranberry 63, Forest Area 18
Dallas 66, Berwick 35
Deer Lakes 80, Derry 26
Dobbins 81, Mastbaum 49
Dobbins/Randolph 58, Elverson 55
Donegal 49, Solanco 48
Downingtown West 79, West Chester East 61
Dunmore 35, Scranton Holy Cross 24
ELCO 55, Cocalico 39
Easton 57, Bethlehem Freedom 55
Eden Christian 64, Western Beaver County 44
Eisenhower 66, Union City 57
Elizabeth Forward 62, Southmoreland 36
Ellwood City 84, Mohawk 46
Episcopal Academy 61, Malvern Prep 27
Fairview 72, Titusville 32
Faith Christian Academy 57, Renaissance Academy 54
Farrell 57, Mercer 44
Fleetwood 54, Schuylkill Valley 49
Fox Chapel 75, Penn-Trafford 37
Frankford 54, Philadelphia George Washington 44
Franklin 64, Slippery Rock 45
Franklin Learning Center 58, Julia R Masterman 46
Freeport 56, Keystone Oaks 55
Freire Charter 49, Philadelphia Northeast 44
Garden Spot 64, Lancaster Catholic 58
George School 77, Friends Central 58
Girard 46, Mercyhurst Prep 45
Greensburg Central Catholic 63, Jeannette 43
Greenville 65, Sharpsville 60
Hanover Area 58, Wyoming Area 53
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 74, Steelton-Highspire 65
Harriton 48, Ridley 31
Haverford School 52, Penn Charter 46
Hazleton Area 58, Wyoming Valley West 49
Hempfield 54, Ephrata 45
Hershey 48, Lower Dauphin 37
Hickory 68, Meadville 54
Highlands 77, Indiana 32
Hill Freedman 88, Nueva Esperanza 50
Hopewell 67, Ambridge 52
Hughesville 64, Midd-West 48
Imani Christian Academy 56, Propel Andrew Street 14
Imhotep Charter 55, Philadelphia MC&S 48
Jefferson-Morgan 63, Frazier 47
Jenkintown 61, The Christian Academy 27
Jersey Shore 49, Selinsgrove 42
Karns City 43, Clarion Area 31
Kennett 65, Unionville 53
Kiski Area 55, Woodland Hills 48
Lakeview 42, Jamestown 38
Lampeter-Strasburg 74, Northern Lebanon 44
Lancaster Country Day 56, Annville-Cleona 41
Laurel Highlands 91, Albert Gallatin 51
Lebanon 59, Lancaster McCaskey 46
Ligonier Valley 79, Steel Valley 77
Lincoln Park Charter 63, Central Valley 52
Lower Moreland 53, Hatboro-Horsham 22
Malvern Phelps 79, Hun, N.J. 77
Manheim Central 68, Octorara 58
Mapletown 51, West Greene 49
Maplewood 49, Youngsville 48
Marion Center 63, Purchase Line 46
Maritime Academy 63, Belmont Charter 52
Mars 91, Plum 37
McKeesport 73, Greater Latrobe 66
Mechanicsburg 67, Mifflin County 54
Milton 50, Southern Columbia 43
Milton Hershey 53, Red Land 32
Monessen 57, Bentworth 20
Montgomery 70, Columbia-Montour 35
Montour 77, Beaver Area 42
Moorestown Friends, N.J. 48, Abington Friends 44
Mount Calvary 68, Covenant Christian Academy 40
Muhlenberg 64, Conrad Weiser 57
Muncy 89, Millville 44
Nazareth Area 65, Allentown Dieruff 60
Neshaminy 55, North Penn 47
Neshannock 55, Elwood City Riverside 27
New Castle 79, Trinity 51
Norristown 74, Owen J Roberts 39
North East 70, Erie First Christian Academy 37
North Hills 84, Butler 48
Northumberland Christian 54, Meadowbrook Christian 33
Norwin 69, Greensburg Salem 30
Oil City 61, Fort Leboeuf 37
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 87, Springdale 37
Palmyra 70, Cedar Cliff 68, OT
Parkland 71, East Stroudsburg North 42
Parkway Northwest 61, Motivation 35
Paul Robeson 74, Overbrook 25
Penn Hills 66, Gateway 56
Penn Wood 51, Chester 49
Penns Manor 63, Cambria Heights 58
Pennsbury 57, Pennridge 36
Pine-Richland 68, Franklin Regional 36
Pittsburgh Central Catholic 72, Hempfield Area 45
Pittsburgh North Catholic 80, Knoch 42
Pittsburgh Obama 61, Perry Traditional Academy 47
Pittston Area 46, Wilkes-Barre Area 30
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 69, New Hope-Solebury 34
Pocono Mountain West 58, Emmaus 48
Portage Area 68, Windber 49
Pottsgrove 61, Upper Perkiomen 48
Quaker Valley 66, Blackhawk 36
Radnor 60, Conestoga 49
Redbank Valley 64, Venango 21
Ridgway 50, Brockway 36
Ringgold 60, West Mifflin 58
Rochester 71, Cornell 44
Rustin 59, Oxford 41
SLA Beeber 54, Tacony Academy 35
Seneca 70, General McLane 63
Seneca Valley 63, North Allegheny 61
Seton-LaSalle 92, Summit Academy 60
Shady Side Academy 74, East Allegheny 42
Shaler 63, Hampton 59
Shamokin 60, Montoursville 28
Sharon 37, Wilmington 36
Shenango 64, Riverview 53
Souderton 55, Harry S. Truman 41
South Allegheny 66, Apollo-Ridge 40
South Fayette 58, Moon 49
South Park 77, Uniontown 43
South Philadelphia 55, Philadelphia Central 45
South Williamsport 46, Sullivan County 40
Springfield Montco 50, Quakertown 37
Sto-Rox 74, Northgate 72
String Theory Schools 62, Roxborough 51
Thomas Jefferson 47, Connellsville 35
Tulpehocken 46, Brandywine Heights 34
Tunkhannock 57, Crestwood 38
Twin Valley 68, Daniel Boone 50
Union 50, Moniteau 40
Union Area 57, Pittsburgh Nazareth Prep 31
Upper Dublin 71, William Tennent 60
Warren 51, Harbor Creek 35
Warwick 56, Manheim Township 39
West Chester Henderson 85, Avon Grove 69
West Lawn Wilson 51, Berks Catholic 48
West Philadelphia 86, High School of the Future 50
Wissahickon 53, Upper Moreland 45
Yough 70, Mount Pleasant 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Aliquippa vs. Freedom Area, ppd.
Iroquois vs. Saegertown, ppd.
Nanticoke Area vs. Holy Redeemer, ppd.
North Clarion vs. Keystone, ppd.
Rocky Grove vs. West Middlesex, ppd.
Sewickley Academy vs. South Side, ppd.
Waynesburg Central vs. Washington, ppd.
