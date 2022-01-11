Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington 64, Cheltenham 28

Abington Friends 52, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 35

Apollo-Ridge 49, South Allegheny 42

Archbishop Carroll 63, Philadelphia West Catholic 13

Archbishop Wood 76, Archbishop Ryan 21

Baldwin Bryn-Mawr 41, Agnes Irwin 36

Big Spring 43, Greencastle Antrim 42

Brockway 29, Ridgway 28

Camp Hill Trinity 52, Susquehanna Township 34

Cardinal O’Hara 68, St. Hubert’s 53

Cedar Cliff 44, Palmyra 11

Central Bucks East 61, Bensalem 53

Central Bucks South 54, Council Rock North 24

Central Bucks West 40, Council Rock South 29

Christian School of York 58, Dayspring Christian 18

Cocalico 32, ELCO 31

Conwell Egan 54, Little Flower 27

Coudersport 55, Galeton 23

Donegal 41, Solanco 36

Dunmore 66, Scranton Holy Cross 26

East Stroudsburg South 45, Allentown Allen 38

Episcopal Academy 61, Springside Chestnut Hill 27

Fairview 60, Iroquois 4

Friends Central 60, George School 31

Friends Select 52, Moorestown Friends, N.J. 37

Gateway 49, Penn Hills 39

Governor Mifflin 65, Reading 50

Great Valley 45, Academy Park 26

Greater Latrobe 66, McKeesport 65

Greensburg Salem 41, Franklin Regional 40

Hampton 59, Fox Chapel 46

Harriton 48, Ridley 31

Hatboro-Horsham 47, Lower Moreland 42

Hempfield 42, Ephrata 37

Holy Redeemer 55, Nanticoke Area 42

Hun, N.J. 49, Freire Charter 24

Huntingdon 58, Clearfield 38

Jim Thorpe 52, Blue Mountain 38

Kennett 55, Unionville 37

Knoch 64, Slippery Rock 18

Lakeland 48, Old Forge 38

Lampeter-Strasburg 44, Northern Lebanon 27

Lancaster Catholic 62, Garden Spot 22

Lansdale Catholic 75, Bonner-Prendergast 51

Lebanon 58, Lancaster McCaskey 53

Lower Dauphin 33, Hershey 20

Manheim Township 29, Warwick 24

Marian Catholic 44, Pottsville Nativity 35

Methacton 70, Spring-Ford 59

Mifflin County 55, Mechanicsburg 35

Montrose 56, Elk Lake 36

Mountain View 32, Forest City 29

Neshaminy 55, North Penn 43

Neshannock 72, Greenville 44

Northampton 58, Stroudsburg 18

Northwestern Lehigh 48, Southern Lehigh 22

Notre Dame 45, Germantown Academy 41

Owen J Roberts 55, Norristown 22

Penn Manor 60, Conestoga Valley 34

Pennsbury 57, Pennridge 35

Perkiomen Valley 54, Boyertown 20

Phoenixville 47, Upper Merion 25

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, New Hope-Solebury 19

Pope John Paul II 65, Pottstown 24

Port Allegany 35, Cameron County 27

Pottsville 50, Lehighton 36

Quakertown 54, Springfield Montco 38

Red Land 47, Milton Hershey 35

Riverside 65, Carbondale 20

Rustin 64, Oxford 29

Scranton 48, West Scranton 20

Smethport 46, Austin 34

Souderton 48, Harry S. Truman 14

St. Marys 27, Dubois 20

Susquehanna 52, Mid Valley 34

Towanda 60, Wellsboro 35

Trinity 65, Connellsville 26

Twin Valley 48, Conrad Weiser 37

Upper Dublin 56, William Tennent 18

Upper Moreland 56, Wissahickon 24

Villa Joseph Marie 63, Mount St. Joseph 50

Wallenpaupack 55, Valley View 36

West Perry 62, Boiling Springs 20

Western Wayne 73, Delaware Valley 30

Williamsburg 74, Curwensville 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brashear vs. Carrick, ppd.

Chambersburg vs. Central Dauphin, ppd.

Westinghouse vs. Allderdice, ppd.

