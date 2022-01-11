Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Augusta Southeastern 76, Mendon Unity 50

Benton 83, River Ridge 65

Bradley-Bourbonnais 81, Lincoln Way Central 72

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 66, Chicago (Austin) 62

Delavan def. Illini Bluffs, forfeit

East Peoria 66, Quest Academy 65

Hope Academy 54, Chicago (Jones) 41

Jacksonville Routt 45, Concord (Triopia) 37

Leland 48, Somonauk 45

Lena-Winslow 68, Forreston 31

Liberty 55, Carrollton 41

Manteno 35, Coal City 30

Momence 67, Reed-Custer 65

New Berlin 50, Williamsville 44

North Chicago 69, Round Lake 56

St. Francis de Sales 39, Holy Trinity 37

Stagg 68, Shepard 40

Thompsonville 77, Agape Christian 52

Universal 54, Lombard (CPSA) 53

Vernon Hills 67, Buffalo Grove 60

Wells 54, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 34

West Hancock 46, Keokuk, Iowa 38

Westlake 55, Westminster Christian 53

Whitney Young 72, Lincoln Park 54

Chester Tournament=

New Athens 89, Valle Catholic, Mo. 67

Waterloo Gibault 76, Perryville, Mo. 28

ICAC Tournament=

Peoria Christian 67, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 38

ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 62, Elmwood 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amboy vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/