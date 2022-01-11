Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Augusta Southeastern 76, Mendon Unity 50
Benton 83, River Ridge 65
Bradley-Bourbonnais 81, Lincoln Way Central 72
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 66, Chicago (Austin) 62
Delavan def. Illini Bluffs, forfeit
East Peoria 66, Quest Academy 65
Hope Academy 54, Chicago (Jones) 41
Jacksonville Routt 45, Concord (Triopia) 37
Leland 48, Somonauk 45
Lena-Winslow 68, Forreston 31
Liberty 55, Carrollton 41
Manteno 35, Coal City 30
Momence 67, Reed-Custer 65
New Berlin 50, Williamsville 44
North Chicago 69, Round Lake 56
St. Francis de Sales 39, Holy Trinity 37
Stagg 68, Shepard 40
Thompsonville 77, Agape Christian 52
Universal 54, Lombard (CPSA) 53
Vernon Hills 67, Buffalo Grove 60
Wells 54, Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 34
West Hancock 46, Keokuk, Iowa 38
Westlake 55, Westminster Christian 53
Whitney Young 72, Lincoln Park 54
Chester Tournament=
New Athens 89, Valle Catholic, Mo. 67
Waterloo Gibault 76, Perryville, Mo. 28
ICAC Tournament=
Peoria Christian 67, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 38
ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 62, Elmwood 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amboy vs. Ashton-Franklin Center, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/