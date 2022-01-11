Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 70, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 19
Alton Marquette 46, Dwight 15
Amboy 40, Forreston 29
Annawan 72, Knoxville 59
Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 40
Aurora Central Catholic 60, Yorkville Christian 31
Beecher 45, Momence 14
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 58, North Clay 52
Belleville West 63, Mascoutah 50
Bensenville (Fenton) 83, Westmont 51
Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Teutopolis 45
Bridgeview AQSA 53, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 38
Brimfield 55, Farmington 28
Century 55, Cobden 18
Chester 48, Red Bud 30
Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 38
Colfax Ridgeview 49, Heyworth 23
Crete-Monee 72, Harvey Thornton 22
Cullom Tri-Point 39, Illinois Lutheran 37
Cumberland 50, Villa Grove/Heritage 27
DeLand-Weldon 39, Calvary Christian Academy 19
Dieterich 44, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 29
Donovan 29, Kankakee Grace Christian 28
Downs Tri-Valley 53, Flanagan 35
DuQuoin 53, Sparta 23
El Paso-Gridley 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16
Eureka 48, Fieldcrest 44
Fairfield 35, Hamilton County 29
Fithian Oakwood 51, Milford 48
Galesburg 60, Sterling 32
Gallatin County 69, Hardin County 35
Gilman Iroquois West 60, Westville 23
Goreville 68, Johnston City 24
Grant 66, Grayslake North 50
Grant Park 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 37
Herscher 36, Reed-Custer 31
Indian Creek 48, Somonauk 45
Johnsburg 55, Lakes Community 38
Joliet West 62, Romeoville 59
Larkin 52, Harvest Christian Academy 30
Marist 51, Carmel 44
Marshall 68, Red Hill 11
McCracken County, Ky. 58, Vienna 22
McGivney Catholic High School 36, Highland 31
Monticello 51, Stanford Olympia 43
Montini 56, Providence 43
Moweaqua Central A&M 50, Pawnee 34
Mt. Pulaski 50, Decatur St. Teresa 46
Nashville 47, Carlyle 38
Nazareth 71, Hillcrest 35
Newton 34, Mt. Carmel 33
Nokomis 54, South Fork 37
Normal Community 51, Peoria Manual 11
Normal West 51, Springfield 47
O’Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 35
Oak Forest 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36
Okawville 51, Greenville 35
Olney (Richland County) 53, Casey-Westfield 23
Palestine-Hutsonville 43, Martinsville 12
Paris 61, Sullivan 23
Pecatonica 37, Dakota 29
Peotone 56, Coal City 15
Petersburg PORTA 48, Illini Central 14
Roanoke-Benson 32, Midland 18
Robinson 60, Lawrenceville 26
Rockridge 44, Orion 18
Seneca 55, Putnam County 45
Simeon 36, Hyde Park 14
South Beloit 25, Rockford Christian Life 19
St. Bede 30, Hall 27
St. Joseph-Ogden 69, Fairbury Prairie Central 48
Tolono Unity 43, Champaign St. Thomas More 27
Tremont 47, Midwest Central 46
Tri-County 60, Argenta-Oreana 18
Wethersfield 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 47
Wilmington 55, Manteno 30
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 44, Monmouth United 35
Woodlawn 66, Sandoval 43
CSE Tournament=
Lewistown 43, Liberty 21
Warsaw West Hancock 54, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 47
North Greene Tournament=
Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 51, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 22
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Harrisburg vs. Mounds Meridian, ccd.
