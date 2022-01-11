Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 70, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 19

Alton Marquette 46, Dwight 15

Amboy 40, Forreston 29

Annawan 72, Knoxville 59

Arcola 52, Okaw Valley 40

Aurora Central Catholic 60, Yorkville Christian 31

Beecher 45, Momence 14

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 58, North Clay 52

Belleville West 63, Mascoutah 50

Bensenville (Fenton) 83, Westmont 51

Bethalto Civic Memorial 50, Teutopolis 45

Bridgeview AQSA 53, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 38

Brimfield 55, Farmington 28

Century 55, Cobden 18

Chester 48, Red Bud 30

Chicago (Intrinsic Charter) 43, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 38

Colfax Ridgeview 49, Heyworth 23

Crete-Monee 72, Harvey Thornton 22

Cullom Tri-Point 39, Illinois Lutheran 37

Cumberland 50, Villa Grove/Heritage 27

DeLand-Weldon 39, Calvary Christian Academy 19

Dieterich 44, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 29

Donovan 29, Kankakee Grace Christian 28

Downs Tri-Valley 53, Flanagan 35

DuQuoin 53, Sparta 23

El Paso-Gridley 52, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16

Eureka 48, Fieldcrest 44

Fairfield 35, Hamilton County 29

Fithian Oakwood 51, Milford 48

Galesburg 60, Sterling 32

Gallatin County 69, Hardin County 35

Gilman Iroquois West 60, Westville 23

Goreville 68, Johnston City 24

Grant 66, Grayslake North 50

Grant Park 51, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

Herscher 36, Reed-Custer 31

Indian Creek 48, Somonauk 45

Johnsburg 55, Lakes Community 38

Joliet West 62, Romeoville 59

Larkin 52, Harvest Christian Academy 30

Marist 51, Carmel 44

Marshall 68, Red Hill 11

McCracken County, Ky. 58, Vienna 22

McGivney Catholic High School 36, Highland 31

Monticello 51, Stanford Olympia 43

Montini 56, Providence 43

Moweaqua Central A&M 50, Pawnee 34

Mt. Pulaski 50, Decatur St. Teresa 46

Nashville 47, Carlyle 38

Nazareth 71, Hillcrest 35

Newton 34, Mt. Carmel 33

Nokomis 54, South Fork 37

Normal Community 51, Peoria Manual 11

Normal West 51, Springfield 47

O’Fallon 54, Breese Mater Dei 35

Oak Forest 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 36

Okawville 51, Greenville 35

Olney (Richland County) 53, Casey-Westfield 23

Palestine-Hutsonville 43, Martinsville 12

Paris 61, Sullivan 23

Pecatonica 37, Dakota 29

Peotone 56, Coal City 15

Petersburg PORTA 48, Illini Central 14

Roanoke-Benson 32, Midland 18

Robinson 60, Lawrenceville 26

Rockridge 44, Orion 18

Seneca 55, Putnam County 45

Simeon 36, Hyde Park 14

South Beloit 25, Rockford Christian Life 19

St. Bede 30, Hall 27

St. Joseph-Ogden 69, Fairbury Prairie Central 48

Tolono Unity 43, Champaign St. Thomas More 27

Tremont 47, Midwest Central 46

Tri-County 60, Argenta-Oreana 18

Wethersfield 56, Aledo (Mercer County) 47

Wilmington 55, Manteno 30

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 44, Monmouth United 35

Woodlawn 66, Sandoval 43

CSE Tournament=

Lewistown 43, Liberty 21

Warsaw West Hancock 54, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 47

North Greene Tournament=

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 51, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Harrisburg vs. Mounds Meridian, ccd.

___

