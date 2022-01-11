Entries Now Being Accepted For Y-City Snowman Contest

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Convention and Visitors Bureau (ZMCVB) is back with another festive contest that celebrates the winter season.

Visit Zanesville has partnered with the City of Zanesville and Lowe’s Home Improvement to introduce the Y-City Snowman Contest, which will allow businesses, non profit organizations, schools or anyone to decorate a snowman to be placed throughout downtown.

“We started this contest theme in the fall and it really took off and it was something great for the community to do, something fun, and it added some fun decorations to our downtown honestly,” Ashley Cook, Director of Sales and Marketing at ZMCVB stated. “So we thought the Christmas lights are coming down after the holiday season is over, so why not have snowmen up.”

Cook said that Visit Zanesville will be able to provide the frame of the snowman to participants, but the rest of the decorations are up to the individuals.

“The snowmen will be on the lamp post on 5th and Main, again here in downtown. You will be able to vote on your favorite snowman on visitzanesville.com and we will be giving prizes out for first, second and third place,” Cook said.

The entry fee is $25 and can be picked up at the Welcome Center. The fee will include the frame and signage, and participants can drop off their completed snowman between January 11th to the 14th.