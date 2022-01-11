Apollo, Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- If you are looking for some entertainment, Apollo is your Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week.

Apollo is about five or six years old and came into the adoption center around October, and was found running on a football field with kids.

“Appears to be good with dogs, but of course we need to do a meet and greet. He’s neutered, has medium energy, never meets a stranger, always keeps a clean kennel and rides very well in the car. His favorite thing is blankets and toys,” Doug McQuaid, Volunteer at the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center stated.

Apollo is very active and would do well with a family that likes to walk or run. McQuaid mentioned that he does have a strong pull on his leash so he wouldn’t recommend a small child taking him for a walk.

McQuaid also talked about how they do have cat or dog food available at the adoption center.

“If you’re in need of cat food, dog food or a bale of straw, a straw is the best bedding right now that you could possibly use for the cold weather. It doesn’t freeze up and so forth,” McQuaid said. “Give us a call, let us know. We’re here to help. Call us and let us know what you need, and we’ll load it up in your car. You don’t even have to get out of your car. We’ll get you fixed up.”

If interested in adopting Apollo or any dog or if you believe your dog was found, you can give a call at (740) 453-0273 or visit their website at muskingumcountyoh.gov.